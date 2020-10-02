World Smile Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes & Ideas To Spread Love & Kindness In Difficult Times

World Smile Day is celebrated on the first Friday of October every year as a token of happiness and kindness. The day is related to the iconic smiley face which was designed in the year 1963. On this special day, people are encouraged to dedicate time to spreading smiles for no specific reason. Various events and programmes are held on this day to mark the importance of being stress-free and light-hearted. However, World Smile Day 2020 will be slightly different with the Coronavirus pandemic in place.

World Smile Day 2020

World Smile Day was started by Harvey Rose Ball, the artist behind the popular smile graphic. The objective of this day was to remind people to take a pause and cherish life as it is. With so much stress and issues around, a little positivity would help people relax and be more efficient eventually. Here is a look at a few World Smile Day 2020 wishes, quotes, and ideas you can circulate to wish people a happy World Smile Day 2020.

World Smile Day quotes

“People seldom notice old clothes if you wear a big smile.” Lee Mildon

“Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.” Mother Teresa

“Before you put on a frown, make absolutely sure there are no smiles available.” Jim Beggs

“When I look out at the people and they look at me and they’re smiling, then I know that I’m loved. That is the time when I have no worries, no problems.” Etta James

“I add a smile to everything I wear and that has worked great for me.” David White

“You’ll find that life is still worthwhile if you just smile.” Charlie Chaplin

“It takes a lot of energy to be negative. You have to work at it. But smiling is painless. I’d rather spend my energy smiling.” Eric Davis

“Let my soul smile through my heart and my heart smile through my eyes, that I may scatter rich smiles in sad hearts.” Paramahansa Yogananda

Wold Smile Day wishes

Smile, it’s the key that fits the lock on everyone’s hearts and makes everything easier. Wish you a very happy World Smile Day.

It is very easy to be kind and smile at others. Brighten up your day as well as others and celebrate this World Smile Day.

Amongst hundreds of languages all around the globe, a smile is the one language that everyone can feel and understand. Happy Smile Day.

Mark your calendars and take this occasion of World Smile Day to change the world by making it a happier place with a smile.

The world needs more of a smile every day and everywhere. Be the one to bring about that change. Happy World Smile Day.

Life is short and tough. Start each day with positive thinking, smile and make your life happier. Enjoy this World Smile Day.

Be yourself, put something wonderful in the world that wasn’t there before. Smile brighter and celebrate this occasion of World Smile Day.

Read World Heart Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Also read Happy Daughters' Day Quotes From Mothers: Messages, Quotes & Wishes For Daughters

Would Smile Day ideas

Here are a few events that will help you spread smiles

Create your own smiley with a theme contest

Send out random compliments to strangers

Provide a meal for poor

Greeting card making contests

Share some funny jokes, thoughts with people

Start some fun challenge among close friends

Read Genshin Impact Guide: Acquaint Fate, Intertwined Fate, And Wishes System Overview

Also read World Vegetarian Day Quotes And Wishes To Send To Friends And Family

Image Courtesy: Canva