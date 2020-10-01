Coffee Day 2020: Take A Look At Some Of New Zealand's Best Cafes And Roasteries

International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1. Several countries in the world are known for their wonderful and intense coffee and New Zealand is one of them. The capital city of New Zealand, Wellington, is also famously known as the ‘coffee capital’ throughout the world. An estimated number of 40 roasteries in Wellington prove coffee beans to all cafes all over the country.

Here are some top cafes that one must definitely visit once the borders reopen

1. People’s Coffee, Wellington

People's Coffee is one of the best cafes in New Zealand. The well being of the farmers, who supply this roastery coffee beans, is their utmost priority. Small trade farmers from Africa and Central and South America have formed co-operatives provide coffee beans to this roastery. They are also environment friendly as their packaging is compostable. Their cafe is situated in Luke’s Lane.

2. L’Affare, Wellington

Kevin Murray is the head roaster at this Wellington Cafe. David Green, who is their coffee specialist, is a World Barista Championship judge. Needless to say, one will be getting the best coffee served here. This cafe finds its name in the list of best cafes in New Zealand.

3. C4, Christchurch

Everything this cafe has to offer is made at the site. The food they serve and the coffee they brew are what makes this place one of the best cafes in New Zealand. They roast their fresh coffee beans to offer the best experience to its consumers.

4. Revolver Espresso, Rotorua

This cafe will give you a one-of-a-kind experience. The main aim of this roastery is to sell you the best and handcrafted coffee and this is what makes it one of the best cafes in New Zealand. They have a communal table to sit by so that customers can enjoy their coffee and lunch with friends.

5. Common Ground Espresso, Dunedin

They are a Dunedin based roastery. The values they believe in are quality and care. They offer bags of coffee and is the favourite cafe of those who are regulars here. This place is a treat for those who like to read, as they also have small-rounded libraries in their cafe, hence, making it one of the best cafes in New Zealand for bibliophiles.

6. The Hangar, Wellington

The experience coffee-drinkers will have here will be very unique. According to LA Times, This cafe offers flight coffee, meaning they serve a set of two drinks assembled by the barista. The food and the interiors make it one of the best cafes in New Zealand. They started their wholesale operations in 2012.

According to Latestnews.fresherslive.com, Coffee Day, 2020 is celebrated to laud the efforts of farmers who grow coffee beans in their fields. The site also states that coffee day was first observed in Milan in 2015. Coffee Day 2020 can be celebrated by making various coffee at home. The recipes to all cafe-style coffees are available online. Coffee Day 2020 can also be used as an excuse to take a break from usual filter coffee that one has and try out other coffees as well.

Image courtesy: PR agency