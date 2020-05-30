World No Tobacco Day 2020: Posters That Will Motivate People To Quit Smoking

World No Tobacco Day 2020 is just around the corner. It will be celebrated on May 31 this year. On this occasion, the World Health Organisation speaks up against the usage of tobacco products. Each year, WHO talks about the harm that the tobacco products cause in order to create awareness. In the year 2019, the theme of WNTD, or World No Tobacco Day was "Tobacco and Lung Health" and WHO talked about how smoking kills. It also talks about smoking affects people's lungs and creates issues in human bodies. World No Tobacco Day 2020 theme is "Protecting youth from industry manipulation" and "Preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use." Here are No Tobacco Day posters that you must check out. Read on to know more about the story:

World No Tobacco Day Posters

World No Tobacco Day 2020 posters aim at creating awareness among the new generation regarding the propaganda and marketing done by the tobacco industry. WHO talked about how each year, tobacco usage leads to the deaths of 8 million people. World Health Organisation said that to fill the gap created by these 8 million people entering an early grave, the tobacco companies come up with ways to rope in new customers to their cause. These ways include the use of social media influencers, heavy marketing, campaigns, etc.

These year's theme of the No Tobacco Day focuses on how new generations are attracted to tobacco products. It talks about how companies influence new customers and thus, on this year's posters, people can see children who are smoking. Here are the posters by the World Health Organisation:

ALSO READ | Swwapnil Joshi To Amruta Khanvilkar; Here's How Much Marathi Actors Earn Per Film



ALSO READ | Asha Negi Opens Up About Her Early Days As An Actor; Read Details Here



ALSO READ | Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty And Others Pay Tribute To MP Veerendra Kumar

Tobacco has the potential to cause cancer and it has been proven medically. Smoking has several ill effects that range from a reduced breathing capacity of lungs to premature ageing. It also leads to chronic respiratory diseases because smoking creates tar which directly affects the lungs, and lungs play a very important role in our overall health. One must avoid smoking and either active smoking or passive smoking, for the sake of their loved ones and for their own health.

ALSO READ | Jyotika And Suriya Attend A Virtual 'Ponmagal Vandhal' Pre-release Live Event