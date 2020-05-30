What Is World No Tobacco Day 2020? Meaning, Significance And Celebration; Know It Here

Every annual year on May 31, the World No Tobacco Day is observed on a global scale. As the name suggests, the Anti-Tobacco Day is celebrated to raise awareness amongst the people about the hazardous effects of smoking, especially on a regular basis. One can develop several diseases like cancer, respiratory, cardiovascular diseases, black lips, tooth issues, amid others as a result of continuous smoking.

What is World No Tobacco Day?

On May 31 every year, World No Tobacco Day is observed. It is organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to educate people about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking. Numerous campaigns, events are organised for the same, as the consumption of tobacco is increasing every year and causing more and more harm to mankind. Tobacco is consumed via cigarettes majorly.

Post consumption of tobacco an individual might feel a psychological 'kick', a sudden adrenaline rush, or a doze of energy. But it's effect does not stay for long. This is because tobacco acts as a stimulant for the brain, which accelerates complex biochemical reactions. Furthermore, the activation of neurotransmitter disruptions due to nicotine is also extremely damaging to the nervous system. Smokers get addicted to tobacco which leads to consumption on a regular basis.

World No Tobacco Day: Significance

Quitting Tobacco smoking or tobacco is highly possible with the help of simple measures and will power. On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, organisations focus on the emphasis on health hazards and diseases which accompany tobacco consumption and make people aware of them. In 1987, the WHO first formed the World No Tobacco Day, to draw people's focus to the health hazard, which is preventable in nature.

World No Tobacco Day: Celebration & Theme

As the world is going through a bigger pandemic this year in the form of COVID-19, the organisation of numerous events and campaigns related to World No Tobacco Day are comparatively lesser. But digitally, ample online campaigns and activities are being organised in order to educate people about tobacco consumption and its harmful effects. For those who want to quit this ugly habit, they too can participate in activities related to quitting tobacco online.

The theme of Happy World no tobacco day 2020 is "Protecting youth from industry manipulation and preventing them from tobacco and nicotine use’'.This also serves as a fundamental for sustainable development, because we can only protect our future by protecting the younger generation about ill-effects of tobacco. So if you know someone who is struggling with quitting tobacco, then wish them a happy World no tobacco day 2020, and help to educate them over the same.