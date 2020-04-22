World Book Day Images That You Can Send To Family And Friends

Festivals

World Book Day Images you can send your loved ones on April 23, which is an important day in the world of literature. Take a look at the compilation & choose.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
world book day images

The World Book Day is celebrated every year on April 23. On a global scale, the World Book and Copyright Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm amid individuals of all age groups. This day holds a lot of significance for those who enjoy reading. Started by UNESCO, the International Book Day is celebrated on April 23 because three prominent authors, namely, William Shakespeare, Miguel Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega died on this day in the ancient times.

To mark a tribute to their contribution to the world of literature, this day is observed each year. So if you want to wish your family and friends a happy world book day 2020, then your quest is over. Take a look at numerous happy world book day 2020 images you can send to mark the occasion-

