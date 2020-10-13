World Calamity Control Day 2020 Quotes, History And Significance To Know

The World Calamity Control day 2020 is marked to reinforce the importance of taking precautions in industrial activities. It also signifies the small household contributions which reduce the impact on climate. From carbon footprint to recycling the World Calamity Control Day, history marks the recalling of methods of safe harvesting of resources from mother earth.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Day: Know About The History, Significance & Lesser Known Facts About IAF

World Calamity Control Day history

To avoid any calamity, it is important to work with guidelines and the World Calamity Control Day reinforces those guidelines. There are discussions around the globe on better handling of factories and their impact to avoid any future risk to mother earth.

Also Read | World Mental Health Day 2020 History, Significance And Theme For The Year

In the year 1989, the United Nations General Assembly called for the need of a reign which discusses the need for risk-awareness as well as catastrophe avoidance. Thus the day was coined. The day is marked on October 13, 2020, and since then every year the day has a focus. The main aim of this day is to fuel discussions that educate people on risks and problems around reckless activities. It also marks the tackling of global issues, discussions and debates.

World Calamity Control Day significance

The day is celebrated to educate, inform, and make people aware of topics of international importance. The people involved are mostly caring for the environment and the living conditions of the people. Apart from that, the UN keeps an eye at industries and the lobbying is done for profit gains which might be a risk factor for the environment.

Also Read | World Mental Health Day 2020: Check Out Theme In 2020, Significance, And History

World Calamity Control Day quotes

Luck is a very thin wire between survival and disaster, and not many people can keep their balance on it. Hunter S. Thompson

We cannot stop natural disasters but we can arm ourselves with knowledge: so many lives wouldn't have to be lost if there was enough disaster preparedness. Petra Nemcova

Even with all our technology and the inventions that make modern life so much easier than it once was, it takes just one big natural disaster to wipe all that away and remind us that, here on Earth, we're still at the mercy of nature. Neil deGrasse Tyson

Life constantly presents the greatest opportunity brilliantly disguised as the biggest disaster. David Icke

You can't have people making decisions about the future of the world who are scientifically illiterate. That's a recipe for disaster. And I don't mean just whether a politician is scientifically literate, but people who vote politicians into office. Neil deGrasse Tyson

The pooling operation used in convolutional neural networks is a big mistake, and the fact that it works so well is a disaster. Geoffrey Hinton

Technology without hatred can be a blessing. Technology with hatred is always a disaster. Simon Wiesenthal

Sometimes it takes a natural disaster to reveal a social disaster. Jim Wallis

Also Read | World Post Day 2020: Details About The History, Significance And Theme In 2020