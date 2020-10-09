World Mental Health Day 2020: Check Out Theme In 2020, Significance, And History

World Mental Health Day 2020 is observed every year on October 10, 2020, Saturday. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people have experienced a considerable change in their lifestyle. The previous months have brought various challenges for healthcare workers, students, teachers, and those in poverty. Moreover, people with mental health conditions must have been facing even higher social isolation than before. So, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day 2020, we have mentioned everything about World Mental Health Day theme in 2020, significance, and history that you must check out right away. Read on:

World Mental Health Day theme in 2020, significance, and history

During the coronavirus pandemic, World Mental Health Day 2020 is instrumental in the shedding light on the sufferings of people from the past several months. Many people across the world have lost their jobs, are living in poverty, while healthcare workers are helping patients amid the outbreak. Meanwhile, the economic consequences of the pandemic are visible in this phase, as firms and small-scale businesses are attempting to save their offices and stores. So, here is everything to know about the World Mental Health Day theme in 2020.

World Mental Health Day 2020: World Mental Health Day theme in 2020

During the difficult phase amid the pandemic, the need for mental health support has increased in the past several months. According to the World Health Organization, it is important to invest in mental health programmes at national as well as global levels, which has suffered from years of chronic underfunding. So, the goal for the World Mental Health Day theme in 2020 is related to investment in mental health. As per The World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH), the World Mental Health Day theme in 2020 is Mental Health for All: Greater Investment – Greater Access. Know about the World Mental Health Day history:

World Mental Health Day 2020: World Mental Health Day history

World Mental Health Day history dates back to 1992 as an initiative of Deputy Secretary-General Richard Hunter. Until 1994, this day did not have a theme besides promoting and educating the public about World Mental Health Day. The first theme for the occasion was Improving the Quality of Mental Health services throughout the world in 1994. Now, various campaigns happen to raise awareness about World Mental Health Day in 2020. It also receives the support of the World Health Organization. Check out World Mental Health Day significance:

World Mental Health Day 2020: World Mental Health Day significance

World Mental Health Day significance is that it offers opportunities for people to do something life-affirming as individuals. They take concrete actions to support World Mental Health Day 2020. While people offer help to their loved ones, friends, family members, and colleagues, organizations establish programmes and create events to raise awareness about the campaign. They also assist in scaling-up mental health services in conditions like a pandemic.

