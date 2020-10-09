World Post Day 2020: Details About The History, Significance And Theme In 2020

World Post Day 2020 will be celebrated all over the world on October 9, 2020. The day s observed every year on the same day to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874. Before the digital communication sending letters through the post was the only way to communicate in long distance. If it was an emergency or urgent message, the Telegraph was used to communicate. The postal department has played a pivotal role in world history and is still an important medium to communicate.

On the occasion of World Post Day 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the World Post Day history, World Post Day theme in 2020 and the significance of the day. For all the people who are curious to know about it, here is everything you need to know about World Post Day 2020.

World Post Day 2020

World Post Day history

World Post Day is celebrated on October 9 every year. The event was established by the 1969 Universal Postal Congress in Tokyo as a means to mark the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union's (UPU) creation in 1874. The aim of World Post Day is to increase awareness about the role of the postal department in the everyday lives of people and businesses. World Post Day significance.

World Post Day significance

The day holds a greater significance globally as the posts have played a huge role in global social and economic development. Director-General of the Universal Postal Union Bishar Hussein issued an official message on the occasion of World Post Day 2020.

In the message, he said, “We all need to recognize the incredible sacrifices made by postal operators and their staff during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Deemed essential staff as the pandemic raged furiously across the world, these postal workers laboured hard to deliver the mail. Some workers tragically lost their lives; others confronted life-changing damage to their health. Many more suffered in numerous other ways.”

The day will be celebrated as an ode to their contribution and efforts to the postal industry. He also mentioned, "The year 2020, however, was the year that the postal industry showed the world its resilience, its determination, and the invaluable role it plays in every society. We showed we are more than mail."

World Post Day theme in 2020

The day is not celebrated according to a certain dedicated theme. It is an overall celebration of the postal industry and its contribution. However, the official website of the Universal Postal Union mentioned, “Although World Post Day is not guided by a particular theme, the UPU's latest poster design embodies the UPU's three strategic pillars: innovation, integration and inclusion.”

Image Credits: Universal Postal Union Twitter