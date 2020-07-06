World Chocolate Day Wishes In English To Send To Your Near And Dear Ones

World Chocolate Day is around the corner and this is the right time to gift some chocolates to your close friends. If you cannot be present for someone physically, sending a meaningful message will make your loved one's day. Send some World Chocolate day wishes in English to bring a smile on your peer's face!

Here are some World Chocolate Day wishes in English

These chocolates are for the amazing person in the world who is an important part of my life & whose happiness is all that matters to me. Happy Chocolate Day, Dear!

You have a special place in my life just like a chocolate

and make me fall deeper into your love every day.

Creating magic all around with your love.

Happy Chocolate Day!

Also Read | ‘Monstrosity’: Bizarre Combination Of Chocolate & Maggi Leaves Netizens Disgusted

Our bond is like hot chocolate,

Adding sweetness & charm every day.

and keeps us warm together

Happy Chocolate Day, love.

World Chocolate Day wishes in English for near and dear ones

Lovely chocolate and lovely you and lovely are the things you do, but the loveliest is the friendship of the two one is me & other is you.

Hey, It's chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply Love sharing everything with you.

Happy Chocolate Day to my sweetheart who is sweeter than chocolate.. Love you!

For a Dairy Milk person, From a Five Star friend, For a melody reason, And a Kit Kat time, On a Munch day, In a Perk mood to say Happy Chocolate Day...

Nothing can match your sweetness except chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day darling!

Chocolate becomes much sweeter when I share it with you. Happy Chocolate Day!

My life is like an empty box.

You are like a chocolate bag, I want you to be inside it to make it full of sweetness.

Happy Chocolate Day!

Also Read | What Is National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020? Know About Its Meaning, History, & Celebration

The most perfect food in the world is chocolate. Happy Chocolate Day!

Although no chocolates can compete with your sweetness I love sharing them with you. Happy Chocolate Day love!

Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day my dear valentine.

Also Read | Mira Rajput Says Shahid Kapoor Is 'not A Chocolate Boy'; Here's Why

More wishes for World Chocolate Day

Love, like hot chocolate, takes you by surprise at first but keeps you warm for a long time.

Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine.

Happy Chocolate Day to my dear valentine who's as sweet and special as the box of chocolates that I'm sending today.

It's Chocolate day!

So let's celebrate the occasion with chocolate.

That will make the occasion all the sweeter.

You are like chocolate,

The longer you eat, the sweeter it gets.

No flower, no jewellery, no other gift can widen the smile on your face like chocolate so I am sending you a box full of Chocolates. I miss you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Love is like swallowing hot chocolate before it has cooled off.

It takes you by surprise at first, but keep you warm for a long time.

Happy Chocolate Day

World Chocolate Day 2020 wishes for all

Anyone can catch an eye but only a friend like you with chocolate on, Chocolate day wins the heart. Happy Chocolate Day!

No matter it is crunchy, nutty or flavour....chocolates are loved forever. Happy Chocolate Day!

My dear valentine,

You are so sweet like a chocolate,

You are so soft and silky like a chocolate,

You are as natural and pretty as I can keep you in my heart always.

Happy chocolate day

You are the sweetest person I have ever met.

Nothing but a chocolate can be gifted to the most adorable person on this Earth.

Happy Chocolate Day love!

I searched for the sweetest chocolate on Earth but then I realized that nothing can be sweeter than you. I Love You. Happy Chocolate Day!

Also Read | 42% Indians Stocked Chocolates At Home During Coronavirus Lockdown: IIM-Lucknow Study