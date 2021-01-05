World Day For War Orphans 2021: Details About Its History And Significance

World Day for war orphans 2021 will be observed across the globe on January 6, 2021. The day holds a greater significance as it aims at increasing awareness about the plight of a vulnerable group. The special day remembers the sufferings of war that are faced by civilians and especially orphans. The special day aims at recognising the hardships faced by the war orphans. As the World Day for war orphans is being observed tomorrow, a lot of people have been wondering about the World Day for war orphans history and World Day for war orphans significance. For all the people who are curious about the World Day for war orphans 2021, here is everything you need to know.

World Day for war orphans history

UNICEF and global partners define an orphan as a child under 18 years of age who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death. According to a report by fresherslive.com, World Day for war orphans was initiated by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses. The day has enabled global communities to address the war orphans. It has become a worldwide humanitarian and social crisis that is increasing day by day. The day highlights the lives numerous children who are affected by the outcomes of warfare and are left without families and calls for action for their better future.

World Day for war orphans significance

World Day for war orphans holds a great significance; civilians in several nations that have become war zones are facing the brunt of suffering in war without any choice. The neglected children who are left with no families are one of the war victims that face the most hardships as they have no one to take care of them. The World Day for war orphans is in honour of them and bringing the light to all the injustice they face and put a stop to it. The day can be celebrated by donating towards their welfare or providing such war orphans with a home where they are taken care of.

Image Credits: Unsplash