World Day Of Social Justice 2021: All About The Theme, History And Significance

World day of social justice is a global observance to raise voice against social injustice. The day is observed on February 20 every year. The international day highlights the social injustice throughout the world and suggests solutions and improvements for it. This year the theme is "A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy". Read on to know more about world day of social justice 2021, its history, significance and theme associated with the day.

World Day of Social Justice 2021 History and World Day of Social Justice Significance

World Day of Social Justice history starts on November 26, 2007. After the UN reviewed the Declaration of Copenhagen and Programme of Action for Social Development, the UN General Assembly declared February 20 as the annual World Day of Social Injustice. It was in 2009 that the day was first observed. The day is not a public holiday but a global observance. These International days educate the public regarding various issues across global communities. This year the focus of the world day of social injustice is on providing social justice in the digital economy. The focus of the day is to enforce social developments, solidarity and harmony among countries and their people. The ILO also creates campaigns on this day that focus on creating equal opportunities for job seekers across communities. The main objective of celebrating the World Day of Social Justice is to eliminate poverty, gender, and physical discrimination, illiteracy, religious discrimination.

World Day of Social Justice 2021 theme: A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy

According to the UN.org website, for the year 2021, the commemoration of the world day of social injustice focusses on the efforts by the communities all across the world in order to achieve sustainable development, poverty eradication, the promotion of full employment and decent work, universal social protection, gender equality and access to social well-being and justice for all. The day also aims at conducting dialogue with member states and the relevant UN institutions along with other stakeholders so as to overcome the digital divide and provide decent work opportunities amongst people, so as to protect labour and human rights in the modern era of digital technology.

