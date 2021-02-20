World Day Of Social Justice 2021: Here Are Quotes To Share On This Day

Every year February 20 is observed as World Social Justice Day. This day is dedicated to raising awareness about social injustices that are still rampant in our world. Various communities internationally suffer from poverty, gender discrimination, illiteracy and religious discrimination. These injustices not just impact the economic potential of these communities but also impact their safety and physical well being. According to the UN, on this day many schools, colleges and universities hold special activities and organise events around a theme related to poverty, social and economic exclusion or unemployment. Students across the world are taught to uphold the principles of social justice. Here are some hard-hitting World Day of Social Justice quotes to share with your friends and family.

World Day of Social Justice 2021 Quotes

Never forget that justice is what love looks like in public. - Cornel West

I should like to be able to love my country and still love justice. - Albert Camus

Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. - Martin Luther King Jr.

The cry of the poor is not always just, but if you don't listen to it, you will never know what justice is. - Howard Zinn

Sometimes, the only way to get justice is to take it for yourself. - Leigh Bardugo

Justice is a temporary thing that must at last come to an end, but the conscience is eternal and will never die. - Martin Luther

Truth never damages a cause that is just. - Mahatma Gandhi

If you see oppression of the poor, and justice and righteousness trampled in a country, do not be astounded. - King Solomon

Justice will not be served until those who are unaffected are as outraged as those who are. - Benjamin Franklin

Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary. - Reinhold Niebuhr

Justice is the first virtue of those who command and stops the complaints of those who obey. - Denis Diderot

Where justice is denied, where poverty is enforced, where ignorance prevails, and where any one class is made to feel that society is an organized conspiracy to oppress, rob and degrade them, neither persons nor property will be safe." -Frederick Douglass

The failure to invest in civil justice is directly related to the increase in criminal disorder. The more people feel there is injustice the more it becomes part of their psyche." -Wilhelm Joseph

World Day of Social Justice: The History

According to a report on the UN’s official website, in 1995, the World Summit for Social Development was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, and resulted in the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action. More than 100 political leaders were present at this summit all of whom pledged to make the conquest of poverty and full employment. They also vowed to create stable, safe and just societies. They also agreed on the need to put people at the centre of development plans is undeniable.

Nearly 10 years later, all the UN's member states reviewed the Copenhagen Declaration and Programme of Action when they gathered at a session of the Commission for Social Development in New York in February 2005. Finally, on November 26, 2007, the UN General Assembly declared that starting from the sixty-third session of the General Assembly, February 20 will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice. In 2009 the day was scheduled to be observed for the first time.

Source: Shutterstock