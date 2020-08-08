Nagasaki Day Quotes To Share And Commemorate The 75th Anniversary

The atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted in the surrender of Japan, effectively ending World War II. The regions of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are known to be still facing the impact of the bombings. The Nagasaki bombings took place on August 9, 1945, and today marks its 75th anniversary. On this day, people pay respects to those who lost their lives on this fateful day back in 1945. Here are some Nagasaki Day quotes to share:

Quotes on Nagasaki Day

Science has nothing to be ashamed of, even in the ruins of Nagasaki. The shame is theirs who appeal to other values than the human imaginative values which science has evolved. - Jacob Bronowski

SOURCE: GOODREADS

If the radiance of a thousand suns

Were to burst at once into the sky

That would be like the splendour of the Mighty One...

I am become Death,

The shatterer of worlds. - (Quoted from the Bhagavad Gita after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki)

SOURCE: GOODREADS

In past wars only homes burnt, but this time

Don't be surprised if even loneliness ignites.

In past wars only bodys burnt, but this time

Don't be surprised if even shadows ignite.

― Sahir Ludhianvi

SOURCE: GOODREADS

I cannot conceive that the man who dropped the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki was a machine. He also had a heart, just like you. He also had his wife and children, his old mother and father. He was as much a human being as you are—with a difference. He was trained to follow orders without questioning, and when the order was given, he simply followed it.

― Osho, Intimacy: Trusting Oneself and the Other

SOURCE: GOODREADS

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were atomized at a time when the Japanese were suing desperately for peace.

― David Dellinger, Revolutionary Nonviolence: Essays

SOURCE: GOODREADS

Check your environment and be sure that it is supportive. Some environments do not support progress. Hiroshima and Nagasaki are not fertile lands for a farmer’s dream seeds. Change location.

― Israelmore Ayivor, Shaping the dream

SOURCE: GOODREADS

Not every environment accepts the dream shaping progress you want to put across. Take a second look at what you dream about, be sure it can progress very well where you are; Hiroshima and Nagasaki are not fertile grounds for a farmer’s dream seeds. Go and relocate!

― Israelmore Ayivor, Shaping the dream

SOURCE: GOODREADS

Nagasaki is not just an international city with a long and fascinating history. It is a global inspiration for all those who seek to create a safer and more secure world. - Antonio Guterres

SOURCE: BRAINY QUOTE

Human beings are remarkably resilient. When you think about it, our species has been teetering upon the edge of the existential cliff since Hiroshima. In short, we endure. - Rick Yancey

SOURCE: QUOTE TAB

America is a democracy and has no Hitler, but I am afraid for her future; there are hard times ahead for the American people, troubles will be coming from within and without. America cannot smile away their Negro problem nor Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There are cosmic laws. - Albert Einstein

SOURCE: QUOTE TAB

