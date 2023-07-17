World Emoji Day 2023: History, Significance Of The Occasion; Wishes, Quotes To Share

World Emoji Day is a celebration of the tiny digital icons that have become an integral part of our modern communication. Observed annually on July 17, this day aims to promote the use of emojis or emoticons and recognise their significance in enhancing online conversations.

2 things you need to know

World Emoji Day was established by Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia.

Since 2014, World Emoji Day recognising the significance of emojis in bridging linguistic barriers and enhancing text-based communication.

What are emojis?

Emojis are small pictographs that express emotions, ideas and concepts, adding a touch of humour and clarity to digital communication. Whether it’s a smiley face, a heart or a thumbs-up, emojis have found their way into various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, making our interactions more interesting and engaging.

World Emoji Day 2023: Know its history

The history of World Emoji Day dates back to 2014 when Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, celebrated this day. Emojipedia is a renowned emoji reference website that provides meaning and usage information for all emojis. Since then, World Emoji Day has gained traction worldwide, with people embracing the celebration and participating in various emoji-theme activities and discussions.

(Jeremy Burge is the founder of Emojipedia | Image: Twitter)

World Emoji Day 2023: Significance of this day

The significance of World Emoji Day lies in recognising how these small icons have revolutionized modern communication. Emojis transcend language barriers and add a layer of emotional expression to text-based conversations. Sometimes, a single emoji is enough to convey a sentiment, diffuse a tense situation, or even bring a conversation to a close.

So, let’s embrace the spirit of World Emoji Day and celebrate the joy and creativity that emojis bring to our lives. Express yourself, spread happiness, and let the emojis do the talking!