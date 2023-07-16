Grand Bassin, Dhakeshwari Temple: Sacred Sites Beyond India's Borders

India is home to numerous magnificent Hindu temples and pilgrimage sites. However, the influence of Hinduism has transcended geographical boundaries, leaving a trail of divine heritage sites outside India. From the serene Mount Kailash in Tibet to the vibrant Shri Kali Temple in Yangon, these sacred spaces continue to attract devotees and spiritual seekers from around the world.

Mount Kailash in Tibet

Mount Kailash in Tibet, holds a sacred place in both Hinduism and Buddhism. Regarded as the axis of existence, Mount Kailash is revered across the Asian continent, from far-east Asian countries to the Indian subcontinent and even to the Middle East. Pilgrims from diverse regions flock to this mystical mountain to seek spiritual enlightenment and engage in awe-inspiring rituals.

Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Balochistan, Pakistan

Then there is the Hinglaj Mata Mandir situated in Balochistan, Pakistan. This temple, located in the coastal town of Las Bela, attracts devotees from different religious backgrounds who come to pay their respects to the goddess Hinglaj Mata.

Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal

Towards the east is the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. This ancient temple belongs to the Pashupatinath tradition, one of the six major traditions within Shaivism. The temple's intricate sculptures, believed to date back to the 5th or 6th century, offer a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Mata Seetha Amman Temple, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is home to the Mata Seetha Amman Temple, situated in Seetha Eliya. According to ancient legends, this temple commemorates the captivity of Seetha, Lord Rama's consort, by King Ravana. The temple stands as a testament to their epic tale and serves as a place of pilgrimage for devotees.

Tirta Empul Temple in Bali, Indonesia

Bali, Indonesia, is where the Tirta Empul Temple awaits. Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the Hindu god of water, this temple is renowned for its holy spring, believed to be water gushing from the earth. Visitors often partake in ritual bathing to cleanse their souls and seek spiritual rejuvenation.

Shri Kali Temple in Yangon, Myanmar

Yangon, Myanmar, houses the Shri Kali Temple, known for its vibrant and colorful architecture. Adorned with colorful imagery and stone carvings of various Hindu deities, this temple is meticulously maintained by the local Indian community, fostering a spiritual haven far from home.

Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka, Bangladesh

In Dhaka, Bangladesh, the Dhakeshwari Temple is the National Temple of the country. This temple holds immense religious significance as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, where the divine feminine energy is worshipped. Pilgrims and devotees flock to this sacred site to seek blessings and immerse themselves in devotion.

Shree Muktinath Temple, Nepal

Nepal's Shree Muktinath Temple, situated at a breathtaking altitude of 3800 meters, holds immense importance for both Hindus and Buddhists. It is believed that Lord Vishnu attained salvation here, freeing himself from the curse of Brinda. Pilgrims flock to this sacred site, seeking spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings.

Sri Subramaniar Swamy Devasthanam , Malaysia

Malaysia's majestic Sri Subramaniar Swamy Devasthanam is located in the Batu Caves. This temple, perched about 400 feet above ground level, stands as a testament to the significant contributions of the Indian settlers in Malaysia. Devotees climb the steep steps to pay homage to Lord Subramaniar (Karttikeya) and bask in the divine aura of this historical site.

Grand Bassin, Mauritius

Grand Bassin, located in Mauritius, is a sacred site for the Hindu community. Known as Ganga Talao, it is cherished for its spiritual significance. The serene lake, surrounded by lush greenery, attracts pilgrims who offer prayers, and immerse themselves in the profound religious atmosphere.

As we explore these divine Hindu heritage sites outside India, we witness the transcendence of spirituality and the unity of faith. Regardless of borders, cultures, and languages, these sacred spaces continue to inspire and connect people, fostering a sense of deep devotion and reverence for the divine.