Vaikasi Visakam: Significance, History And Celebration Of This Auspicious Day

Vaikasi Visakam, which falls in the month of Vaisaki, according to the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated on the 4th of June this year. According to the Gregorian calendar, the day usually falls in the month of May and June. The auspicious day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Muruga and people celebrate the day with great glory by performing pooja and carrying out various rituals. Read on to know Vaikasi Visakam significance:

Significance of Vaikasi Visakam

Vaikasi Visakam is celebrated in the Hindu month of Vaisaki and on a particular day, the Nakshatra Vishaka coincides with Purnima, which is also known as the full moon day. Lord Muruga is born out of Lord Shiva's third eye and in the form of fire sparks. As the fire sparked out of Lord Shiva was massive with high intensity of heat, the fire spark was dunked in a river for it to cool down. The river named Sarvana Pooja separated the spark so that the intensity of the heat reduces.

However, each sparkle formed out of the big spark was incarnated into a newborn. Goddess Parvati collaborated all the newborns into one single child, and he was Lord Muruga, and hence, Lord Muruga has twelve hands and six faces. And all the six faces denote different personalities. Lord Muruga was emanated from Lord Shiva's third eye for one major reason and that is to destroy the demons, Soorapadman, Singamuhan, and Tarakan. The demons possessed great powers and only Lord Shiva's special power could defeat them and that is through his third eye, out of which Lord Muruga was born.

Vaikasi Visakam: Celebration and timings for 2020

The day is celebrated with great pomp and it holds religious importance in India, especially in Tamil Nadu. Devotees carry out various processions including carrying milk pots to temples and later the milk is used to carry out 'abhishekam' at the temples. Many devotees gather at temples and participate in various poojas and seek blessings from Lord Muruga.

People celebrating the day indoors, observe fast, and resort to milk and fruits. That is accompanied by chanting prayers, mantras, and singing hymns for the almighty. Many even practise meditation on the day and distribute prasadam as a part of the Vaikasi Visakam's rituals.

This year the timings for Vaikasi Visakam start from today, that is the 3rd of June and conclude the next day, that is the 4th of June. Visakam Nakshathram commences on the 3rd of June at 08:43 pm and concludes the next day at 06:37 pm, according to the Drik Panchang.

