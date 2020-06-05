Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

Team India coach Ravi Shastri is once again on the receiving end on social media following his post on World Environment Day. Shastri is currently spending his time at his house in Alibaug and also have been active on social media. On Wednesday, Ravi Shastri shared a clip on social media showing the effects of Cyclone Nisarga

Ravi Shastri shares clip of Cyclone Nisarga

In the video shared on his official Twitter handle, high-speed winds could be seen lashing hard on the trees in the area and displacing things from their original places. Shastri, in his Twitter post, wrote that he has never experienced anything like Cyclone Nisarga. Cyclone Nisarga comes on the heels of Cyclone Amphan, which had killed close to 90 people when it hit parts of eastern India and Bangladesh on May 20

Ravi Shastri's message on World Environment Day

Ravi Shastri, in his message, asked people to save biodiversity after watching the havoc caused by Cyclone Nisarga just two days back. He also asked people to stop the degradation of nature's resources. Here's Ravi Shastri's post on World Environment Day.

Seeing the wrath and devastation of nature 2 days ago - we must preserve our biodiversity on #WorldEnvironmentDay. It’s a call to action to stop the accelerating loss of species and degradation of nature. #ForNature - Start Today, Save tomorrow 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Z7FfG6Zgxy — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 5, 2020

Fans troll Ravi Shastri over World Environment Day message

Ravi bhai how much peg down today? — sumanth joglekar (@sumanth4u053) June 5, 2020

Liked the way you are holding your breath from the picture 😉 — Arif Shaikh (@sarifqam) June 5, 2020

Wow.. who is advising??😆😂 — SRD (@srviki697) June 5, 2020

Apart from Ravi Shastri, Team India cricketers also shared a message on World Environment Day. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma on the occasion of World Environment Day, asked fans to save the environment as well. Sachin Tendulkar, in his caption, wrote that every small step taken by people to save the environment will make the Earth a better place. Team India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma also posted a video message on Twitter asking fans to celebrate World Environment Day with him.

Ravi Shastri recent social media post

Shastri took to Instagram to share a picture of himself wearing his India blazer. Once Ravi Shastri posted the image online, the comments section was flooded with a heartwarming message from fans including actor Ranveer Singh. Apart from posting his picture with the coveted Indian blazer, the Team India coach had previously posted images of him spending time with his pet dogs. In one image, Ravi Shastri can be seen indulging in a team huddle with the dogs and explaining something to them.

(IMAGE: RAVI SHASTRI / TWITTER)