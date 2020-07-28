World Hepatitis Day Speeches that You Can Take Inspiration From

World Hepatitis Day is observed each year on July 28 to create awareness against hepatitis. With this awareness is also created around the symptoms like inflammation of the liver which causes a range of health problems, including liver cancer. Here are a few speeches that you can use on this World Hepatitis day to create awareness around Hepatitis.

World Hepatitis Day speeches

Start the World Hepatitis Day speech with greetings. World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 every year and on this day people from all over the world come together to create awareness about this disease. July 28 as a date was selected to celebrate this day as this day marks the birthday of Dr Baruch Blumberg who discovered the hepatitis B virus. This noble prize-winning laureate had discovered the virus and also developed a diagnostic test and vaccine for the virus.

There are five main types of the hepatitis virus, which are commonly known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. While all strains of viruses possess some danger, Hepatitis B and C are the most deadly in nature. It was reported by the WHO that together this virus claims over approximately 1.3 million deaths every year.

Every year World Hepatitis Day is celebrated with a focus on a different theme and in 2020 the WHO has set the theme to 'Hepatitis-free future'. This theme will mainly focus on preventing hepatitis B virus infection among mothers and new horns. The current efforts are to eliminate hepatitis virus before 2030. For this the WHO has taken steps in making the vaccine reach to all the newborns in the world. A total of three doses are given to newborns. Other than this WHO is also promoting regular checkups for hepatitis B, HIV and syphilis in pregnant women.

Other than this, WHO is also creating awareness and talking about the symptoms caused due to hepatitis. Some symptoms are fatigue, flu-like symptoms, dark urine, pale stool, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss and yellow skin and eyes, which may also be the signs of jaundice. The WHO website also keeps track of this disease and the laters numbers suggest that about 325 million people are living with viral hepatitis B and C and Hepatitis claims 900,000 lives per year. So this year, let us all work together to in creating awareness against this spread of the virus and help WHO attain its 2030 target.

