World Kindness Day 2020: Know About Its Theme, History, And Significance

World Kindness Day promotes kindness among all living creatures across the world. People celebrate World Kindness Day every year on November 13, as a part of the World Kindness Movement. Various countries, such as the United States, Japan, India, and Australia, among others, observe this day with numerous events. People devote this day with an act of kindness to understand the peace it brings to everyone around them. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about World Kindness Day 2020 theme, history, and significance.

Happy World Kindness Day theme in 2020

World Kindness Day theme in 2020 intends to promote empathy for World Kindness Day 2020 celebration among people. It helps them understand the importance of being kind towards another gender, class, religion, or those from different economic backgrounds. Moreover, it assists them by taking baby steps towards the mission.

Happy World Kindness Day history

The introduction of World Kindness Day happened as an observation by the World Kindness Movement. Moreover, they registered this organisation as an official NGO under Swiss law in 2019. However, its history dates back to a Tokyo-based convention in 1997. Numerous institutions in countries like Australia and Thailand assembled at that conference for the dedication to promote kindness in society. The purpose of this day was to highlight good deeds in the community by focusing on the positive power and the common thread that binds one and all. After the formation of this day, various events associated with it have gained global recognition by garnering attention from different organisations. Various activities such as concerts, fun activities, tasks, and dance mobs take place on World Kindness Day 2020.

Happy World Kindness Day significance

World Kindness Day 2020 encourages people to spread kindness with small acts. It explains how good things do not always need to be big, and it does not take a lot. People can start with helping their significant others or parents with household chores, younger siblings with their studies and activities. Moreover, they can make the environment clean, water plants, reduce pollution, and help needy people. Kindness not only makes both the parties feel good but also reduces anxiety and stress.

