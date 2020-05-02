On World Laughter Day 2020, Here Are Best 'Hera Pheri ' Memes That Will Make You Go LOL

Every year, on the first Sunday in the month of May, World Laughter Day is celebrated across the globe. This year, World Laughter Day will be observed on May 3, 2020. As the name suggests, this day is celebrated in order to spread happiness and to raise awareness about the significance of laughter and happiness in our lives. As they say, laughter is the best medicine, and can actually keep health concerns at bay.

Talking about World Laughter Day, there are several iconic comedy Bollywood movies, which tickle our funny bone every time we see them. One such film is Priyadasharns's Hera Pheri starring Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, which is so hilarious that after every scene, you can't stop laughing your hearts out. On the occasion of World Laughter Day, let's reminisce our memories and take a look at some of the best here pheri memes.

Best Hera Phera Memes To Look At On World Laughter Day

