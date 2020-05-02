World Laughter Day: Here Are Some Classic Tamil Comedies To Binge Watch

The World Laughter Day 2020 is just around the corner. It takes place on the first Sunday of May every year. It was first celebrated in 1980 and was helmed by Dr Madan Kataria, who is also known as the founder of Laughter Yoga moment. Read on to know more about the classic comedy movies from Kollywood that one can binge-watch to celebrate the World Laughter Day:

5 classic comedy movies from Kollywood

Tenali Raman

Tenali Raman is a 1956 historical drama-comedy flick directed by B. S. Ranga based on Ch. Venkataramaiah's stage play Tenali Ramakrishna. It features N. T. Rama Rao, Sivaji Ganesan, V. Nagaiah, P. Bhanumathi, and Jamuna in the lead roles. Tenali Raman is a story about a 14th-century poet and scholar, who is a member of King Krishnadevaraya's court. It is one of the classic Tamil movies that fans of Kollywood should watch on World Laughter Day.

Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Boss Engira Bhaskaran is a 2010 romantic comedy that features Arya and Nayanthara, the lady superstar, along with Santhanam, who is mostly known for his comic roles. The film revolves around Arya's character of Bhaskaran, who is a happy-go-lucky young man and does not worry about anything in life. But everything changes when a girl enters his life and he decides to change his lifestyle in order to marry her. His efforts to do so bring some hilarious scenes.

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan is a film about a rowdy. It is an action-comedy that features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati, in the roles of Kadhambari and Pondy Pandi. The film was shot in Pondycherry and is one of the most hilarious films by Vijay Sethupati. It is a must-watch for the fans of Nayanthara.

Avvai Shanmughi

Avvai Shanmughi is a 1996 film that features Kamal Haasan and is also considered as one of his best comedy films. It has also been remade in Hindi and is titled as Chachi 420. The film has been inspired by a Hollywood film titled Mrs Doubtfire, which featured the legendary actor Robin Williams. It is a must-watch comic film.

Apoorva Sagodharargal

Apoorva Sagodharargal is a 1989 film that features Kamal Haasan in dual roles. It has been dubbed in Hindi as Appu Raja in the year 1990. It is considered by critics and fans as one of the best films by Kamal Haasan.

