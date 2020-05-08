'World Migratory Bird Day' Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward On This Special Day

World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated on May 9 every year. The concept of celebrating World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) was first introduced in 2006 and since then it has become an annual awareness-raising campaign featuring the requirement for the protection of migratory birds and their environments.

It has a worldwide effort involved and is an effective device to help raise worldwide consciousness of the dangers faced by migratory birds, their biological significance, and the requirement for global participation to preserve them. Consistently, individuals around the globe make a move and organize public events, for example, bird festivals, education programs, exhibitions and bird-watching excursions to celebrate WMBD. In 2020, World Migratory Bird Day dispatches its yearly conservation campaign with the slogan “Birds Connect Our World.”

Also read | World Thalassaemia Day Images To Share For Raising Awareness

Here are some of the best World migratory bird day quotes to share

“The air is crowded with birds — beautiful, tender, intelligent birds — to whom life is a song.” » George Henry Lewes “It is not only fine feathers that make fine birds.” » Aesop “Birds sing after a storm; why shouldn’t people feel as free to delight in whatever sunlight remains to them?” » Rose Kennedy “You cannot fly like an eagle with the wings of a wren.” » William Henry Hudson “Much talking is the cause of danger. Silence is the means of avoiding misfortune. The talkative parrot is shut up in a cage. Other birds, without speech, fly freely about.” » Saskya Pandita “I hope you love birds too. It is economical. It saves going to heaven.” » Emily Dickinson “A bird does not sing because it has an answer. It sings because it has a song.” » Chinese Proverb “I know why the caged bird sings.” » Maya “Birds of a feather will flock together.” » Martial “Fall is my favourite season in Los Angeles, watching the birds change colour and fall from the trees.” » David Letterman “Just remember it’s the birds that are supposed to suffer, not the hunter.” » George W. Bush

Also read | World Red Cross Day 2020: Know The History And Significance Of The Day

“One must ask children and birds how cherries and strawberries taste.” » Johann Wolfgang von Goethe “Half the modern drugs could well be thrown out the window, except that the birds might eat them.” » Martin H. “A bird is three things: Feathers, flight and song, And feathers are the least of these.” » Marjorie Allen Seiffert “I once had a sparrow alight upon my shoulder for a moment, while I was hoeing in a village garden, and I felt that I was more distinguished by that circumstance than I should have been by any epaulette I could have worn.” » Henry David Thoreau “No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings.” » William Blake “Have you ever observed a humming-bird moving about in an aerial dance among the flowers – a living prismatic gem…. it is a creature of such fairy-like loveliness as to mock all description.” » W.H. Hudson “Cranes carry this heavy mystical baggage. They’re icons of fidelity and happiness. The Vietnamese believe cranes cart our souls up to heaven on our wings.” » Mitchell “A bird in the hand may be worth two in the bush, but remember also that a bird in the hand is a positive embarrassment to one not in the poultry business.” » George Ade “Use what talents you possess: the woods would be very silent if no birds sang there except those that sang best.” » Henry Van Dyke “The reason birds can fly and we can’t is simply that they have perfect faith, for to have faith is to have wings.” » J.M. BARRIE, The Little White Bird “God gives every bird its food, but He does not throw it into its nest.” » J.G. Holland “The moment a little boy is concerned with which is a jay and which is a sparrow, he can no longer see the birds or hear them sing.” » Eric Berne “I value my garden more for being full of blackbirds than of cherries, and very frankly give them fruit for their songs.” » Joseph Addison

Also read | World Red Cross Day Wishes That You Can Share With Your Family And Friends

“One swallow does not make a summer.” » Aristotle “There is nothing in which the birds differ more from man than the way in which they can build and yet leave a landscape as it was before.” » Robert Lynd “God loved the birds and invented trees. Man loved the birds and invented cages.” » Jacques Deval “The very idea of a bird is a symbol and a suggestion to the poet. A bird seems to be at the top of the scale, so vehement and intense his life. . . . The beautiful vagabonds, endowed with every grace, masters of all climes, and knowing no bounds — how many human aspirations are realised in their free, holiday-lives — and how many suggestions to the poet in their flight and song!” » John Burroughs “The wren and the nightingale sound nothing alike, but think how dull the world would be without the songs of both birds.” » Kirby Larson “You cannot prevent the birds of sorrow from flying over your head, but you can prevent them from building nests in your hair.” “Never look for birds of this year in the nests of the last.” » Miguel De Cervantes “How helpless we are, like netted birds, when we are caught by desire!” » Belva Plain “I know of only one bird – the parrot – that talks, and it can’t fly very high.” » Wilbur Wright “Those little nimble musicians of the air, that warble forth their curious ditties, with which nature hath furnished them to the shame of art.” » Izaak Walton “If I had to choose, I would rather have birds than aeroplanes.” » Charles Lindbergh “Caged birds accept each other but flight is what they long for.” » Tennessee Williams

Also read | World Red Cross Day Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward To Wish Your Loved-ones