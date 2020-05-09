Almond Milk: Here Is How You Can Make The Popular Vegan Milk Drink At Home

Quick links:
In recent times, vegan food culture is gaining a lot of popularity. It is happening because people want to stop harming other creatures for food. We consume a lot of dairy milk in comparison to vegan milk. But a lot of people are lactose intolerant and cannot consume these dairy products.
For those who cant enjoy dairy products, here is vegan milk which will help you gain nutrients in the same way and not affect you negatively. Moreover, it does not use any animal products. Making almond milk at home can be very easy. Here is how you can make almond milk at home.
Read Also | This Viral Video Of An Adorable Toddler Chef Is Winning Over The Internet. Watch Here
There are several ways to make almond milk. One of the easiest ways to make it is at home is by soaking the almonds first. Here is how you can make almond milk.
Read Also | Craving Chinese Food? Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria Shares Her Recipe Of Pan Fried Noodles
Read Also | Desi Hacks: How To Make Perfect Crunchy And Lip-smacking Aloo Paratha At Home
Read Also | International No Diet Day: Here Are Some Recipes That You Can Make To Celebrate The Day
Add soaked almonds, water, salt, and any additional add-ins (optional) high-speed blender and blend until creamy and smooth. This drink will have the flavour of the optional add-in. This almond milk will also last for 4-5 days.