Almond Milk: Here Is How You Can Make The Popular Vegan Milk Drink At Home

In recent times, vegan food culture is gaining a lot of popularity. It is happening because people want to stop harming other creatures for food. We consume a lot of dairy milk in comparison to vegan milk. But a lot of people are lactose intolerant and cannot consume these dairy products.

For those who cant enjoy dairy products, here is vegan milk which will help you gain nutrients in the same way and not affect you negatively. Moreover, it does not use any animal products. Making almond milk at home can be very easy. Here is how you can make almond milk at home.

How to make almond milk at home

There are several ways to make almond milk. One of the easiest ways to make it is at home is by soaking the almonds first. Here is how you can make almond milk.

How to make

The first step in making the Almond milk is soaking raw almonds in water overnight.

The next step in making almond milk is using a high-powered blender to blend the almonds.

Add the soaked almonds and four cups of fresh cold water and then turn the blender on for about four-five minutes until it turns creamy and smooth.

After this take a cotton (or muslin) cloth or a net bag and drape it over the opening of a jar or bottle.

Pour the blend into it. This will filter out any larger particles of ground almond. This residue can also be used in a variety of recipes.

The almond milk is ready to store it in a fridge

Almond milk lasts 4-5 days.

Another way of making the almond milk

Ingredients

1 cup raw almonds (soaked overnight in cool water // or 1-2 hours in very hot water)

5 cups filtered water (less to thicken, more to thin)

1 pinch sea salt

2 whole dates (optional // pitted // or other sweetener of choice // omit for unsweetened)

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional // or sub 1 vanilla bean, scraped per 1 tsp extract // omit for plain)

2 Tbsp cocoa powder (optional // for “chocolate milk”)

1/2 cup berries (optional // for “berry milk”)

How to make

Add soaked almonds, water, salt, and any additional add-ins (optional) high-speed blender and blend until creamy and smooth. This drink will have the flavour of the optional add-in. This almond milk will also last for 4-5 days.