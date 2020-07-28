World Nature Conservation Day Images And Posters To Share On Social Media

Every year, July 28 is celebrated as World Nature Conservation Day. This day is celebrated to recognise that a healthy environment is a basic foundation for a stable and productive life on earth. This day is celebrated to create awareness around the well-being of the present and future generations.
Humans cause several threats to nature in the form of deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, pollution, using plastic, chemicals etc and with this, we pollute the basic necessity like water, air, soil, minerals, trees, animals, food etc. Took keep nature clean and healthy this day is celebrated all over the world. On this day, people are also educated on topics like global warming and people with ideas to save earth come together and discuss how to go about them.
The history and origin of the World Nature Conservation Day is not clearly known but this occasion is celebrated on July 28 to support nature and not to exploit it. there are several methods that one can practice to conserve the environment. few of them are recycling, reusing, reducing, afforestation, segregation of waste among others.
This year, you also can join the movement and share these pictures and creating awareness among your friends. Take a look at the World Nature Conservation day images and posters here.
“I only feel angry when I see waste. When I see people throwing away things we could use.”
"Our generation has enjoyed the benefits and natural resources of our Mother Earth and it is only fair that we leave some of the essence of this Earth for our children and future generations. Happy World Nature Conservation Day!"
“The Earth is what we all have in common.”
“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.”
"The Earth sustains us and it is important that we do not harm it but preserve it for our future generations. Happy World Nature Conservation Day everybody!"
"We love to visit hilly areas to see the majestic mountains, the lush greenery and to breathe in the fresh air and we cannot imagine a world where we would not have these places to go to. Have a Happy World Nature Conservation Day!"
"You can always feel your health and mind-improving if you are in touch with nature’s resources like soil or grass so it is important to give our future generations a chance to experience this as well. Happy World Nature Conservation Day."