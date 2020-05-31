International Children’s Day Quotes That You Can Share With Your Near And Dear Ones

Each year, on November 20, the International Children's Day is celebrated with a lot of gusto and enthusiasm across the globe. This special day is established by the United Nations, and it was first celebrated in the year 1954. The purpose of the celebration of the International Children's Day is to promote the feeling of togetherness international integration amongst children across the globe.

International Children’s Day quotes

The United Nations also aims at accelerating children welfare activities on this day for giving them a bright future. Talking about International children’s day 2020, this year the theme is ” Investing in our future means investing in our children”.

The best way to celebrate this day is by sharing some inspirational quotes with your near and dear ones and raise awareness about this special day. Take a look at these International children’s day quotes you can share.

“The popular idea that a child forgets easily is not an accurate one. Many people go right through life in the grip of an idea which has been impressed on them in very tender years.” – Dame Agatha Christie

"To me there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter". P. T. Barnum

"Treat your kid like a darling for the first five years. For the next five years, scold them. By the time they turn sixteen, treat them like a friend. Your grown up children are your best friends" .- Chanakya

"The secret of genius is to preserve the spirit of the child into old age, which means never losing your enthusiasm".-Aldous Huxley

"Children are the world's most valuable resource and its best hope for the future."-John F. Kennedy

"If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."-Albert Einstein

"Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them. Happy International children’s day 2020"- Lady Bird Johnson



“Parents are usually more careful to bestow knowledge on their children rather than virtue, the art of speaking well rather than doing well; but their manners should be of the greatest concern.” – R. Buckminster Fuller

"There was never a child so lovely but his mother was glad to get him to sleep".-Ralph Waldo Emerson

"There are only two lasting gift we should give our children, One is roots and second is wings".-Hodding Carter

"Do not erase the designs the child makes in the soft wax of his inner life".-Maria Montessori

"We cannot fashion our children after our desires, we must have them and love them as God has given them to us".-Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe

“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” — James Baldwin

"Every child born into the world is a new thought of God, an ever fresh and radiant possibility"-Kate Douglas Wiggin

"A child is a beam of sunlight from the Infinite and Eternal, with possibilities of virtue and vice- but as yet unstained"- Lyman Abbott

"Better to be driven out from among men than to be disliked of children"-Richard H. Dana

“Listen to the desires of your children. Encourage them and then give them the autonomy to make their own decision. – Denis Waitley.”

“Bitter are the tears of a child: Sweeten them. Deep are the thoughts of a child: Quiet them. Sharp is the grief of a child: Take it from him. Soft is the heart of a child: Do not harden it.” – Pamela Glenconner

"We worry about what a child will become tomorrow, yet we forget that he is someone today.” – Stacia Tauscher

"Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man"-Rabindranath Tagore

“What is a home without children? Quiet.” – Henny Youngman

“Every child is an artist, the problem is how to remain an artist once we grow up” – Pablo Picasso

“Teach love, generosity, good manners and some of that will drift from the classroom to the home and who knows, the children will be educating the parents.” – Roger Moore

“Children are like wet cement. Whatever falls on them makes an impression.” – Dr. Haim Ginott

“No one has yet fully realized the wealth of sympathy, kindness, and generosity hidden in the soul of a child. The effort of every true education should be to unlock that treasure.” – Emma Goldman Read

