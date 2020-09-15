Ozone Day: UNEP Exec-director Says 'international Cooperation' Put Ozone Layer On Recovery

Ahead of the World Ozone Day which is celebrated each year on September 16, the Executive Director of UNEP released a formal communication and revealed this year’s World Ozone Day’s theme which is 'Ozone for life: 35 years of ozone layer protection'. In an online message released on the UN Environment Programme’s website, Inger Anderson addressed the countries across the globe, saying, that the 2020 Wolrd Ozone Day will mark over 35 years of the historic Vienna Convention framework for the Protection of the Ozone Layer that took effect in1988. The countries reached the universal ratification in 2009 and signed the Montreal Protocol to prevent ozone depletion and its impacts on human health and the environment. Inger called the decisive global response a “model of international co-operation.”

“Montreal Protocol united the world to cut out the gases creating a hole in the planet’s ozone layer, that shields against the deadly UV radiation,” the UNEP executive director said.

Further, reminding the countries of the importance of working in co-operation, Inger said, the international cooperation model “put the ozone layer on the road to recovery, protecting human and ecosystem health”. Such cooperation among the nations demonstrated that “when people work together, they can fix problems on a global scale,” UNEP Executive Director emphasized.

'Willingness' to come together

Nature loss, climate change, and pollution amid the COVID-19 crisis needs the unity of purpose and convergence of the multilateral fund more than ever, Inger said in the press release. Treaties such as the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal protocol have had a major transformative role to play in fixing the enormity of ozone depletion, she said, adding, that the “willingness” of the nations of coming together had a lot to do with it.

Nations across the world exchanged information with each other on the effects of human activities on the ozone layer, which, in turn, helped every nation to combat the depletion, by adhering to collectively opted measures, and principles agreed upon by many nations unanimously. According to a separate UN report, the world’s governments adopted the Vienna Convention in 1985 under which governments, scientists, and industry of the world worked together. With a message of unity and international co-operation, Inger congratulated the nations of the world for their involvement in the ozone treaties for 35 successful years.

