World Penguin Day: What Are Different Types Of Penguins And How Are They Different?

Taken as an educative initiative, World Penguin Day is celebrated on 25th April every year. The day encourages people to learn more about penguins, their environment, and also how important the penguins are to our ecosystem. According to the taxonomists, there are at least 16 penguin species, but there are arguments to be made for up to 22. So, to know more about World Penguin Day, here is all about some prominent seven different types of penguins in the world to know about-

Also read | South African Penguins Spotted Taking A Stroll In Simon's Town; Watch Viral Video

Learn about different types of penguins here

African penguin

African penguins are the black-footed penguins (Spheniscus demersus). African penguins are the only species of penguins native to Africa, living only in South Africa and Namibia. These penguins use their noisy birdsong to recognize each other, to find a mate, or even to ask for food.

Image courtesy: @jotaylorwild

Northern Rockhopper penguin

Northern Rockhoppers are also called as (Eudyptes Moseleyi). These penguins are native to Tristan da Cunha and Gough Island. Residing naturally in the unpopulated islands, as these little birds have some fear of humans and treat us with curiosity. Hence, Northern Rockhopper penguins need your love and respect.

Image courtesy: @a_black.tie_affair

Also read | Penguins Roam Freely In South Africa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

King penguin

King penguins, also known as Aptenodytes Patagonicus Patagonicus are inborn to the frozen and cold islands of the southern Atlantic Ocean, predominantly the Falkland Islands. King penguins are splendidly adorable and a sight of beauty. According to the reports, King penguins are the second-largest penguin species.

Image courtesy: @ella.s.potts

Adélie penguin

Most of the people have a feeling that Adélie penguins (Pygoscelis adeliae) are by far the cutest species among all the penguins. But, one thing you wouldn’t be aware of is that these Antarctic predators are one of the region's fiercest hunters. Unfortunately, climate change in the Antarctic sea is affecting their food source, and hence, thousands of their chicks starve every year, which leads to migration.

Image courtesy: @antarctica_nature

Fairy penguin

Fairy penguins (Eudyptula minor minor), also known as southern little penguins, stay in the western and south-eastern coasts of the southern island of New Zealand. Fairy penguins and other little penguin categories are the smallest penguins on the planet. And interestingly, Fairy penguins are the only ones with blue eyes and feathers.

Image courtesy: @photosemilygrace

Also read | Club Penguin Makes Comeback With 6 Million Registered Users, Netizens Feel Nostalgic

Yellow-eyed penguin

The ordinarily-named yellow-eyed penguins (Megadyptes antipodes) call New Zealand's South Island their home. These yellow-eyed penguins are known as "Hoiho" - Maori for "noise shouter". With less than 3,400 of these penguins remaining, these species of penguins are facing the most life-threatening risk of extinction in the very near future.

Image courtesy: @yelloweyedpenguintrust

Magellanic penguin

Magellanic penguins (Spheniscus magellanicus) are really cute and look very similar to African penguins. But they have one thing uncommon and that is their dark black neck stripe which distinguishes them from their African cousins. They reside in the southern coasts of South America but do sometimes nest as far north as Brazil. Another thing that they have different form their African counterparts is that the Magellanic penguins actively hunt jellyfish.

Image courtesy: @rajh.photography

Also read | Penguin Random House India Publishes E-book To Bust Myths About The Novel Coronavirus