World Photography Day 2020: History, Significance And Celebration Details

World Photography Day 2020 will be observed on August 19, 2020. It is observed every year to celebrate photography, a form of art. It is an unofficial holiday and a special day for all the photography enthusiasts. Read here to know more about World Photography Day 2020 and it's history and significance.

World Photography Day History

World Photography Day was first celebrated in 1837 as Frenchman Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce invented the photographic process called daguerreotype. On January 9, 1839, the French Academy of Sciences had announced the operation of the camera and later the same year on August 19 the French government declared the invention to the world as a gift. Since then, photography has seen a lot of changes like colour photography in 1861, the first digital photograph of 1957, and the birth of a digital camera. On August 19, 2010, World Photo Day hosted its first global online gallery.

World Photography Day significance

World Photography Day is important to create awareness, share ideas, and encourage people to take an interest in the photography field. This day also celebrates the passionate photographer who uses their creativity to capture moments which word cannot capture. Several people also motivate the next generation to explore their skills.

As the camera technology has become easy to access these days and a lot of youngsters have taken up photography as a hobby, they can celebrate this day by learning more about the skill. Photography is a rewarding profession and people who are photographers try to create awareness about it too.

World Photography Day 2020 Celebration

Celebration of World Photography Day can be done indoors as well as outdoors. This year due to the pandemic, most of the celebration will seemingly happen indoors. One can celebrate this occasion in many different ways. Several different ways like landscape photography, portrait photography, street photography, and macro photography can be done from home. Then one can upload these pics to your social media and other pages about photography on social media. '#worldphotographyday' can be used to celebrate this day.

