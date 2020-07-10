World Population Day Articles And Small Essays To Share On This Important Day

World Population Day is celebrated on July 11, which aims to increase people’s awareness of the problems of a growing population. The day is celebrated globally by many, including business groups, communities, organisations, and individuals in many ways. At many places, multiple activities, including seminar discussions and educational sessions, are also organised. Listed below are some short essays with which one can know the importance of controlling the growth in population. Take a look:

World Population Day Articles

The world's population stands at about 5.3 billion. It increases by about 90 million/year. 90% of this growth is in the developing world where about 75% of the world population live. In Arab countries, the population is growing 2.6%/year and total fertility rates (TFRs) stand 5 whereas the TFR for the entire world is a bit 3. Much of the growth has occurred in cities, e.g., Cairo, where the population has outpaced basic services. Cities require food and fuel thereby stressing rural areas which rural-urban migration only exacerbates. Population growth and distribution have a more profound and long term effect on the planet than does the destruction of rain forests and desertification. Indeed they contribute heavily to these very problems. Even though people have the right to decide how many children they have and their spacing, they also have the responsibility, as Islam professes, to have only number of children they can afford. Likewise governments have the right and responsibility to develop population policies each suited to the individual nation's needs and conditions. Each government must set policies that improve the role and status of women, such as ensuring literacy and education for girls and women. In fact, women must be involved in designing and managing population and development policies to ensure success of any related endeavors. The Arab would agrees on the safer motherhood strategy (providing means to prevent and space births) as a means to reduce population growth. The UNFPA encourages the Arab world to develop a unique Arab population policy which is in accordance with Islamic teachings and is acceptable to all countries and to both men and women. Credit: N Sadik on National Library of Medicine (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12284315/)

Population explosion is a great threat in today’s world. Having found this on the 11th of July 1987, the public got an interest to bring awareness over it. Thus, July 11 was declared the “World Population Day” by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in the year 1989. When the population hit 7 billion in the 2011, the whole world found it as a big challenge to know how development would take place in a normal pace. To ensure that awareness is created among the public and solution are drawn in order to make out population issues, World Population day has been now universally accepted too. The theme of World Population day this year is “Vulnerable Populations in Emergencies”. Credit: https://whatistheurl.com/world-population-day-essay/

'World Population Day' is observed on 11th of July every year. World Population Day was established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989. This day is observed to reaffirm the human right to plan for a family. It encourages activities, events and information to help make this right a reality throughout the world. World Population Day is celebrated worldwide by business groups, community organizations and individuals in various ways. This day aims to increase people’s awareness on various population issues as these days population explosion is one of the major concerns of the world. On this day different events like seminar discussions, educational information sessions etc are conducted. Credit: all-essay.blogspot.com (https://all-essay.blogspot.com/2013/06/short-essay-on-world-population-day-11.html?m=0)

