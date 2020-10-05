World Teachers' Day 2020: Know Date, Significance, And Other Details

World Teachers’ Day 2020 or International Teachers' Day is celebrated annually. On October 5 every year, teachers around the world are appreciated through celebrations and wishes on the day. The day was first coined in 1994 when the UN felt the need to uplift the status of teachers. Know everything about World Teachers’ Day 2020-

World Teachers’ Day 2020

The day also recognises the 1966 adoption of the ILO/UNESCO, which recommends that teachers are the fundamentals of any individual's development. The day is celebrated with the help of many events and campaigns. However, World Teachers’ Day theme in 2020 will be a remote affair due to the COVID-19 situation.

World Teachers’ Day history

In the year 1966, on the day, the ILO/UNESCO organised an intergovernmental meet. The destination for the meet was Paris, France. The main agenda of the event was to discuss the importance of teachers, mentors and guiding lights in any individuals.

That year UNESCO and ILO solidified the ‘status of teachers’ at a global level. During the draft meeting, the basic rights, aspects of the profession, as well as responsibilities, were discussed. The profession was deemed to have a global influence as teachers mould an individual in every country, city, town or village. The ILO/UNESCO recommendations were passed with major votes.

World Teachers’ Day theme in 2020

According to the Flower Aura website, World Teachers’ Day theme in 2020 is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future”. This calls back to the importance of teachers during the time of a pandemic. Despite the COVID-19 situation, several institutions are still functional because of teachers.

Every year, the UN suggests a theme owing to the current trends and events. Take a look at some of the old themes as per the Flower Aura website-

In the year 2016, the theme was, "Valuing Teachers, Improving their Status."

In the year 2017, the theme was, "Empowering Teachers."

In the year 2018, the theme was, "The right to education means the right to a qualified teacher."

In the year 2019, the theme was, "Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession."

Happy World Teachers’ Day 2020

The day can be celebrated by organising small events for teachers. This year socially distanced video calls to the mentor and the guiding light in one's life is suggested. Apart from that one can send cards and gifts to their mentors on the day.

