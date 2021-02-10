World Pulses Day 2021: Quotes, Wishes And Images To Share On The Day

The World Pulses Day falls on February 10 every year. It is a day dedicated to making people aware of the importance of pulses. The day is aimed at increasing awareness about the pulses. It is a well-known fact that pulses are high in nutritional value and have several health benefits. On this day people are made aware of the pulses and its nutritional and health benefits. The day will be celebrated by increasing awareness and also by sharing World Pulses Day quotes, World Pulses Day wishes and World Pulses Day images. On the occasion of World Pulses Day 2021, here is a look at some of the best quotes, wishes and images to share with your loved ones.

World Pulses Day quotes

“When diet is wrong, medicine is of no use. When diet is correct, medicine is of no need.” – Ayurvedic Proverb

“The doctor of the future will no longer treat the human frame with drugs, but rather will cure and prevent disease with nutrition.” – Thomas Edison, Inventor and Businessman

“Sorry, there’s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” – Morgan Spurlock, Documentarian, Filmmaker and Producer

“Your diet is a bank account. Good food choices are good investments.” – Bethenny Frankel, Reality T.V. Personality and Entrepreneur

“To keep the body in good health is a duty, otherwise we shall not be able to keep our mind strong and clear.” – Buddha, Philosopher and Spiritual Teacher

World Pulses Day wishes

Wishing a very Happy World Pulses Day to you. Make sure you include these healthy and nutritious pulses in your diet every day.

No meal is complete without pulses. Have them for better health. Happy World Pulses Day to everyone.

Have them the way you like them. Pulses can be your best friend for life. Warm wishes on World Pulses Day.

Pulses are meant to keep your pulse correct. Happy World Pulses Day to everyone.

Make each and every meal of your day a healthy one by including pulses in it. Warm greetings on World Pulses Day.

A bowl of pulses a day is surely going to keep the doctor away. Wishing a healthy and happy World Pulses Day.

Happy World Pulses Day to you. Never underestimate the power of pulses because they are rich in nutrition.

Have a different pulse on each day of the meal to make each day a healthy one. Warm wishes on World Pulses Day.

Wishing a very Happy World Pulses Day to all. Don’t forget to enjoy a bowl of pulses to make each and every day of your life a healthy and happy one.

Those who become friends with pulses live a healthy life. Make them your friends on World Pulses Day. Warm wishes to you.

World Pulses Day images

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pixabay