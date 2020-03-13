World Sleep Day 2020: Theme & Facts You Should Know About This Day; Read

World Sleep Day is an annual event that celebrates the benefits of good and healthy sleep and is organised in order to draw the attention of society to the burden of sleep problems. The World Sleep Day is organised by a committee since the year 2008. The first World Sleep Day was held on March 14, 2008, with the theme ‘Sleep well, live fully awake’.

With this day, the organisers aim to raise awareness about the medical, educational and social aspects of sleep problems in addition to promoting the prevention and management of sleep disorders. Read on to know more about the World Sleep Day theme this year.

World Sleep Day theme 2020

The World Sleep Day theme for the year 2020 is ‘Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet’. On this day, various events are held around the world and on online platforms. These events involve discussions, presentations of educational materials, and exhibitions that revolve around the theme for that particular year.

The World Sleep Day theme for the year 2020 highlights the importance of sleep in a person’s life and the importance of maintaining health. It has been reported that a night of good sleep allows a person to make a better decision and also improves their cognitive understanding. The theme for 2020 throws light on the importance of health and well-being on a global level and how sleep can affect people across the globe.

Fun facts

As reported by various media portals, here are few facts about sleeping patterns of people from around the world.

1 out of 4 married couples sleep in separate beds.

Sleep deprivation reduces pain tolerance

Newborn babies sleep around 14 to 16 hours a total every day.

People feel most tired around the time 2:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock