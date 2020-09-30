Genshin Impact Guide: Acquaint Fate, Intertwined Fate, And Wishes System Overview

Genshin Impact is considered to be among the most exciting fantasy open-world RPGs. It is a free-to-play game, which makes it enticing for the players to download and play the game. The game is accessible to play on PS4, iOS, Android, and PC. It lives up to the RPG nature of the game.

Players have to make choices at each stage, and every choice has a different outcome. They often aim for ideal outcomes but things might not turn out the way they intended. Wishes are a commonly used feature in Genshin Impact. Players need Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fate to make wishes.

Genshin Impact Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate

Acquaint Fate and Intertwined fate are currencies to obtain wishes in Genshin Impact. Acquaint Fate is a stone that looks like a luminous seed. This currency can be used to make standard wishes in the game. Intertwined fate is also a stone that looks like a glowing seed. This currency is used to make Limited-Time Event wishes.

Genesis Impact Wishes System

Making wishes in Genshin Impact can get a little confusing as three different types of currencies are involved in the process, Primogems, Acquaint Fate, and Intertwined Fate. These currencies can be obtained for free by progressing through the game and grinding in mission. No in-app purchases are required for this process but can be used if the player desires.

After obtaining Primogems or purchasing Genesis Crystals and converting them to Primogems, players need to head over to Paimon’s Bargain Section in the Store. Players can use the Primogems to get Acquaint Fate or Intertwined fate (the currency needed to make wishes). These wishes help the player in getting new characters, gear, and weapons. It is advisable to bundle up a number of wishes before going to an event and wishing. This helps the player in getting a slight discount and also is more efficient.

It takes some grinding and time to amass a number of Primogems required to trade it for Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate, so the players need to have a bit of patience as this process can be a tad bit time-consuming. Players also need to be observant about the events that are ongoing before making any wishes. Players can also use Stardust and Starglitter to purchase Acquaint Fate and Intertwined Fate. These wishes really help the player to get ahead of the other player, level up faster, and progress faster through the game.

Promo image source: Paimon Twitter Handle