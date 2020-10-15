World Students Day 2020 Images, Wishes And Messages to Send Across Your Friends & Family

Students across the world celebrate World Students’ Day on October 15 annually. This day marks the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Due to his love for students, several educational institutions in the country commemorate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday in creative ways. The United Nations announced October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010, when he was 79 years old.
People celebrate World Students’ Day to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was not only the of former President of India, but also a scientist, a teacher, and an author. The theme for World Students Day 2020 is 'Learning for People, Planet, Prosperity, and Peace'. It aims to focus on the development ambitious with a humanitarian purpose. So, here's a compilation of some of the quotes, greetings, images, messages, and wishes on the World Students Day 2020 to share with friends and family members.
