World Students Day 2020 Images, Wishes And Messages to Send Across Your Friends & Family

Students across the world celebrate World Students’ Day on October 15 annually. This day marks the birth anniversary of former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Due to his love for students, several educational institutions in the country commemorate Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s birthday in creative ways. The United Nations announced October 15 as World Students’ Day in 2010, when he was 79 years old.

People celebrate World Students’ Day to honour Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who was not only the of former President of India, but also a scientist, a teacher, and an author. The theme for World Students Day 2020 is 'Learning for People, Planet, Prosperity, and Peace'. It aims to focus on the development ambitious with a humanitarian purpose. So, here's a compilation of some of the quotes, greetings, images, messages, and wishes on the World Students Day 2020 to share with friends and family members.

World Students Day 2020: World Students Day images, wishes, greetings, and messages

"If four things are followed - having a great aim, acquiring knowledge, hard work, and perseverance - then anything can be achieved." -APJ Abdul Kalam

Humble tributes to former President Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary, a day celebrated as World Students Day. Dr Kalam was a great scientist & teacher. His contribution to nation building & inspiring young minds was immense. pic.twitter.com/0ywrfNaAx5 — Devendra Kumar Udiniya 🇮🇳 (@devendraudiniy1) October 15, 2020

"Books become permanent companions. Sometimes, they are born before us; they guide us during our life journey and continue for many generations." -APJ Abdul Kalam

Birth Anniversary of India's 11th President Dr #APJAbdulKalam is being celebrated under auspices of UN as #WorldStudentsDay.



• The theme of this year's celebration is Learning for people, planet, prosperity and peace. #Abdulkalam pic.twitter.com/z6ZGQlAZ4o — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) October 15, 2020

"Real education enhances the dignity of a human being and increases his or her self-respect. If only the real sense of education could be realized by each individual and carried forward in every field of human activity, the world will be so much a better place to live in…" -APJ Abdul Kalam

Celebrating World Student's Day on15th October, the birth anniversary of the former President of India 'Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam or A.P.J Abdul Kalam.🙏@AjayJam23760596 @RanjeetkrDass pic.twitter.com/lALsSZycgU — Suraj Choudhary (@SurajCh41774156) October 15, 2020

"Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck." -APJ Abdul Kalam

Missal Man Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam became the President of India after studying in a madrasa!#भारत_की_पहचान_मदरसा pic.twitter.com/lqI2V6VMYL — Sayra Bano fb 💯 (@Sayra_Bano786) October 14, 2020

"Thinking should become your capital asset, no matter whatever ups and downs you come across in your life."-APJ Abdul Kalam

World Students' Day pic.twitter.com/7haHMrTpdf — kunal kishore rana (@kunalkishoreran) October 14, 2020

"All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents." -APJ Abdul Kalam

"Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, calibre, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honour for me."-APJ Abdul Kalam

Tributes to the great scientist, former President & Bharat Ratna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his birth anniversary.



His ideas will keep inspiring the youth for generations to come.



Railways is building a new Pamban Railway Bridge, which had been an inseparable part of his childhood. pic.twitter.com/leufANXDQq — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 15, 2020

Students are the most unappreciated people of all and today you have the chance to celebrate them and wish them all the best. Happy World Students Day 2020!

Today is the birthday of the missile man of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Today is also world students day pic.twitter.com/yH6ojh7ZCl — Kaveri Induri (@InduriKaveri) October 15, 2020

It is the duty of the government, parents, teachers and family members to take care of the needs of the students so that they can achieve excellence in their respective fields. Happy World Students Day 2020!

Those who are always open to learning new things are always progressive in their lives. Happy World Students Day 2020!

Students pave the way for tomorrow's world and so we should give them the respect that they deserve. Happy World Students Day 2020!

Today world students day

October 15

APJ Abdul Kalam 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/p3txlmvFGn — Abhinav P Pradeep (@Abhinavppindia) October 15, 2020

Success doesn't come easy and demands constant efforts. Keep working hard and you will succeed. Happy World Students Day 2020!

Also read: World Rose Day 2020: Cake Décor Ideas Courtesy Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouri

Also read: World Ozone Day 2020: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Important Day

It is definitely not easy to be a good student. It demands lots of hard work and dedication. Happy World Students Day 2020.

Life is a book and being a student is the most beautiful chapter of that book. Make sure you enjoy this chapter to the fullest. Wishing a very Happy World Students Day 2020!

Also read: On International Democracy Day 2020, Netizens Send 'warm Wishes' To China And Pakistan

Also read: 'Rhinos Are Land Unicorns; Big And Gentle Giants,' Say Netizens On World Rhino Day 2020