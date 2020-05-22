World Turtle Day Activities You Can Do On This Important Day In 2020, Take A Look

Since 2000, the World Turtle Day is observed on May 23. It is a day to celebrate the existence of turtles and tortoises in the environment. On World Turtle Day, various organisations, governments, and environmentalist draw one's attention about turtles and tortoises and their importance. The day emphasizes on the importance of how you can do your bit to save these reptiles from extinction.

Various species of Turtles and Tortoises are on the verge of extinction or are endangered due to human activities, which are hampering their existence. The World Turtle Day was founded by American Tortoise Rescue, a Non-Profit Organisation. Each year they urge people to conduct some special world turtle day activities to celebrate this important day in their way. So if you are in a dilemma as what world turtle day activities you can do, then your quest is over. Here are some fine examples of different turtle day activities you do, take a look.

World Turtle Day Activities You Can Do At Home

Visit a turtle digital sanctuary

As the world is going through the COVID-19 pandemic it is not advisable to step outside the house and visit an aquarium or a turtle sanctuary. So the best way is to take a digital tour of a turtle gallery and increase knowledge about turtles, tortoises, their evolution over the years. How these reptiles survive against dinosaurs and learn more their species etc.

Reduce the use of chemicals

Chemicals are hazardous for all aquatic animals, they not only a threat to turtles but the environment on a larger scale. Chemicals used in households for pesticides etc are dumped into freshwater. This contaminated water can adversely affect turtles, tortoises, and other aquatic animals' lives. Additionally, usage of chemicals also leads to coral bleaching as well. So on this world turtle day, make a pledge not to use chemicals and urge your friends to do the same.

A Turtle themed party or planned activities at home

Generally, people celebrate this day by participating in an event of going to turtle themed parties. Where kids can do some fun stuff and play games related to turtles, dressed as turtles. But since the world is going the COVID-19 pandemic, families can do a turtle themed activity at their respective homes. This includes solving some informative quizzes etc. You can also do group video calling to family, friends and exchange some relevant information or the latest news about turtles. Parents can conduct some games for their kids at home or encourage them to do painting or clay art keeping turtles or tortoises in mind.

