World Wildlife Day Quotes To Share With Friends And Family On March 3

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 3 as the day to observe the UN World Wildlife Day. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about various wild animals and plants across the globe. This year the World Wildlife Day will be celebrated under the theme of "Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet". Check out a few world wildlife day quotes that you can share with your family and friends.

World Wildlife Day quotes

“I believe sustainable use is the greatest propaganda in wildlife conservation at the moment.” Steve Irwin

“Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” Frank Lloyd Wright

“The hope of the future lies not in curbing the influence of human occupancy — it is already too late for that — but in creating a better understanding of the extent of that influence and a new ethic for its governance.” Aldo Leopold

“Our task must be to free ourselves by widening our circle of compassion to embrace all living creatures and the whole of nature and its beauty.” Albert Einstein

"The only good cage is an empty cage." -Lawrence Anthony

"Wild animals are less wild and more human than many humans of this world" -Munia Khan

"Love about any animal or bird is pure because in that love u don't expect anything from them" -Kedar dhepe

"If we can teach people about wildlife, they will be touched. Share my wildlife with me. Because humans want to save things that they love." -Steve Irwin

“The more clearly we can focus our attention on the wonders and realities of the universe about us, the less taste we shall have for destruction.” Rachel Carson

"Animals are a window to your soul and a doorway to your spiritual destiny. If you let them into your life and allow them to teach you, you will be better for it." -Kim Shotola

“We need to understand ourselves as biological creatures at one with the diverse of all life. When we can truly see this unity and interdependence, we will find nature to be forgiving, generous and resilient.” Kenny Ausubel

“I would feel more optimistic about a bright future for man if he spent less time proving he can outwit Nature and more time tasting her sweetness and respecting her seniority. ” Elwin Brooks White

Happy World Wildlife Day 2021.

