World Youth Skills Day Quotes That You Can Send To Your Friends

The United Nations at its general assembly got together in November 2014 and declared that July 15 will be celebrated as World Youth Skills Day. This day is celebrated for giving global recognition to youth and promoting skills among the youth. This day is celebrated as the World Youth Skills Day and usually, the UN sets up events and exhibitions at the United Nations High-level Political Forum which is at the headquarters in New York. This year the theme for this event is Skills for a Resilient Youth.

According to the UN website, on July 15, there will be an online panel discussion organized by the Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, together with UNESCO, ILO, and the Office of the Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth. Due to the pandemic, the youth will not be able to get together and exchange their skills. So here are some World Youth Skills Day quotes that you can send to your friend.

World Youth Skills Day Quotes

"Learning skills are undoubtedly helpful to us and we should keep learning as long as we live." “You can only be young once. But you can always be immature.” "The world will never run out of things that you can take an interest in and develop some skills related to that." "Enjoy the Spring of Love and Youth, to some good angel leave the rest; For Time will teach thee soon the truth, there are no birds in last year’s nest!” "Learning and living go hand in hand and the more you learn, the better you live." "There are new eras in one’s life that are equivalent to youth–are something better than youth.” "Learning is not always easy but practices what you find difficult and you will see how easy the learning process becomes for you." "There is no comparison among skills as all skills are useful."

"We can help the United Nations General assembly to celebrate this day by uploading videos of us outlining how learning some skills have helped us." “We were wild, we were crazy, we were mostly young.” "A skill can be anything and everything and we can try learning whatever skill we find interesting." “Much education today is monumentally ineffective. All too often we are giving young people cut flowers when we should be teaching them to grow their own plants." "This is a very interesting day to observe and I hope people are inspired to learn new skills by hearing the stories of others Learning new skills." “Youth is the gift of nature, but age is a work of art." "Do not ever compare your skills with anybody else’s because all kinds of skills are useful in this world." “The good thing about being young is that you are not experienced enough to know you cannot possibly do the things you are doing.”

"A person is not judged by his or her looks but is judged by the skills he or she has." “Youth is the pollen, That blows through the sky, And does not ask why.” "With the population increasing at such a fast rate, it is of prime importance that the youths of today’s world be skilled enough to get jobs." "Youth is such a wonderful thing. What a crime to waste it on children.” "What can be a better way to celebrate World youth skills day other than learning new skills?" "There is a fountain of youth: it is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of people you love. When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.” “Age is foolish and forgetful when it underestimates youth.”

