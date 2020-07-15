World Youth Skills Day Wishes In English To Send To Your Friends And Family

World Youth Skills Day promotes youth and skills. The United Nations, at its General Assembly in November 2014, declared 15 July as World Youth Skills Day. World Skills Day is now a part of global recognition and promotion of skills. In 2020, the World Youth Skills Day activities are based on the part of the #skillskeepmoving campaign. This is a global initiative taken by them to recognize the effort and work of essential skilled workers during the COVID pandemic. So, to celebrate this World Youth Skills Day 2020 and wish your friends and family to encourage others here are some wishes you can forward-

World Youth Skills Day Wishes in English to forward to your friends and family-

Learning skills are undoubtedly helpful to us and we should keep learning as long as we live.

Learning is life and we should consider ourselves dead if we have stopped learning.

The world will never run out of things that you can take an interest in and develop some skills related to that.

Learning and living go hand in hand and the more you learn, the better you live.

Do not ever compare your skills with anybody else’s because all kinds of skills are useful in this world.

A person is not judged by his or her looks but is judged by the skills he or she has.

Learning new skills can often be life-changing.

The motto of the World Youth Skills Day should be live, love and learn.

This day targets the youths more specifically because the young age is the easiest time of our lives to master new skills.

With the population increasing at such a fast rate, it is of prime importance that the youths of today’s world be skilled enough to get jobs.

Learning is not always easy but practices what you find difficult and you will see how easy the learning process becomes for you.

We can help the United Nations General assembly to celebrate this day by uploading videos of us outlining how learning some skills have helped us.

This is a very interesting day to observe and I hope people are inspired to learn new skills by hearing the stories of others Learning new skills.

A skill can be anything and everything and we can try learning whatever skill we find interesting.

There is no comparison among skills as all skills are useful.

The origin of the celebration of this day comes from the concern that because of the growing population there might be a big population of youth who will remain unemployed in the future.

Let us celebrate the world youth skills day by learning a new skill every month.

What can be a better way to celebrate World youth skills day other than learning new skills?

Let us come forward and share our stories about how useful it is to learn new skills.

Sharing is learning so share more to learn more.

You never know which skill might come useful and when so never belittle anybody for the skills she or he may have.

With the huge population, unemployment is always a big concern so it is always advisable to learn more skills and increase your chances of being employed.

