Bastille Day Recipes That You And Your Family Can Enjoy During This Year's Celebration

Bastille Day is celebrated every year on July 14. In simple English, this day is marked as the National Day of France. In French, it is called Fête Nationale and is commonly is also know as le 14 Juillet. On this date in 1789, there was a change in the French Revolution that united the people. Bastille Day is celebrated as a public holiday in France and its colonial stations like Canada, India, Czech Republic, New Zealand and many more.

On this day people can be seen indulging in parties, parades and jubilation. Fireworks can be seen in the area around Eiffel Tower and Montparnasse. The public park is filled with elaborately-costumed dancers and viewers on the evening of Bastille Day each year. People also play and listen to live music and dance for the whole evening.

Many people also attend the military parade takes place near the Arc de Triomphe. They also enjoy good food and spend time with their family. Here are some recipes that once should try on this day.

Bastille Day recipes

Chocolate Macaron Shells (Makes 20 Cookies)

Ingredients for Shells

110g Blanched Slivered Almonds or Almond Meal/Flour

200g Confectioner’s Sugar (minus 2 tbsp)

2 tbsp Cocoa Powder

100g Aged Egg Whites (3 egg whites), room temperature

20g Sugar

Ingredients for Coffee Crunch Buttercream

3 Egg Yolks

Pinch of Salt

1 cup Sugar

2 tbsp Water

3 sticks Butter (24 tbsp), room temperature

2 tsp Espresso Powder, divided

1 tsp Water, hot

To make the shells or the cookies grind the almonds, cocoa, and confectioner’s sugar in food processor ti it has a sand-like texture. Do not leave bumps. Take the white eggs and beat them and add sugar until you get a good consistency. Then added that above-made mixture to the eggs. Then make thin layers of the mixture like a ribbon. then when done for all the batter should be put in the mould you want and bake at 300°F for 18 minutes.

For the buttercream use egg whites water and add a pinch of salt. Then add sugar and one tablespoon of Espresso Powder. Then added two tablespoons of butter. when the mixture is ready apply it to the cookies that have been made.

Croissants

Ingredients for Croissants

500 g French Type 55 flour or unbleached all-purpose flour / plain flour (extra for dusting)

140 g water

140 g whole milk (you can take it straight from the fridge)

55 g sugar

40 g soft unsalted butter

11 g instant yeast

12 g salt

How to make

First, add all the ingredients in a bowl and make dough from butter, flour, sugar, salt, yeast, and milk. Then roll out the dough into a large rectangle. Then make layers of butter inside the dough by laying one rectangle about another. Close the buttery ends of the dough. Continue this process for a total of 5 times and then foot them all together in the shape of croissants and then bake it convection oven for 6 minutes at 195ºC / 385ºF.

French Onion Cheese Bread

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

3 onions peeled and thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic chopped

3 sprigs fresh thyme leaves only

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon white balsamic vinegar

4 French rolls split in half

2 cups Gruyère or Fontina cheese shredded

How to make

First, melt the butter in a large brown at medium heat. Then add onion thyme leaves and garlic to the mix and leave it for 10 mins. Then lower the heat to low and cover the bowl and let it cook for an hour while staring occasionally. Then add sugar, kosher salt and pepper and cook it for more 10 minutes. After this add balsamic vinegar to the mix and cook for another 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized. After this, preheat oven to 400°F. and place the bread halves on a baking sheet and keep the cut side up. After this sprinkle shredded cheese evenly on the mix and then added caramelized onion on top. Bake for about 10-15 minutes or until cheese has melted and the bread turns golden brown. Cut into pieces and serve immediately. Garnish with extra thyme leaves if required.