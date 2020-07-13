Bastille Day Food And Special Dishes To Celebrate The Historical Day Of France

Bastille Day is celebrated all over the world on July 14 every year. Bastille Day is the common name given to the National Day of France. In French, it is formally called Fête Nationale and commonly and legally Le 14 Juillet. It was a medieval fortress which was used to house political prisoners at that time. The storming of Bastille marked a positive turning point in the French revolution.

The day is celebrated all over France and across the globe in various ways. A lot of people celebrate the day by preparing Bastille Day food and enjoying it with their family and loved ones. For all the people who are wondering about Bastille Day food, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bastille Day food and dishes

There is no such thing as official Bastille Day food or Bastille Day dishes. However, people in France and all over the world celebrate the 14th July Bastille Day by indulging in French food to honour France. Bastille Day food and Bastille Day dishes may include delicacies like pastries, crepes, brioche, and croissants in the breakfast followed by quiche for lunch, pâté, and onion soup.

One can also have a delicious meal made of rich cheese, flakey bread, savoury tarts, and red wine for an amazing dinner. One can also have Macarons as they are a classic way of celebrating French desserts. There is no particular way to celebrate the day with Bastille Day food but one must eat healthy, delicious French food and enjoy the day to the fullest.

Bastille Day food and dishes photos

Bastille Day food recipe

Chocolate Banana Crepes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup milk

1 cup flour

2 tbsp sugar

Salt to taste

1 tsp vanilla

3 eggs

1/4 cup butter, melted

2 sliced bananas

1/2 cup melted chocolate

Mix milk, flour, sugar, salt, 1 teaspoon vanilla, eggs and melted butter in a blender. Combine until mixture is smooth and foamy. If possible, let the batter sit for 15 minutes at room temperature.

Let the pan heat over medium flame. Coat the pan with butter or vegetable oil. Add about a quarter to one-third cup batter and swirl the batter to completely cover the pan. Cook until the bottom of the crepe is golden for around 2 to 3 minutes. Flip the crepe using chopsticks. Cook for a minute more and slide crepe out of the pan. Repeat with remaining batter, adding more butter or oil to the pan as necessary. Fold crepes into quarters. Serve with melted chocolate, topped with Banana slices.

Easy Crepes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 eggs

1 tbsp sugar

1/4 tsp salt

1 1/2 cup whole milk

1 tbsp butter

Fresh fruit, for serving

Powdered sugar, for serving

Whisk the flour, sugar and salt until combined in a large mixing bowl. Create a well with flour and add the eggs to the flour. Slowly pour in the milk and whisk to combine after each addition. Let the batter sit at room temperature until slightly bubbly on top which will take around 15 to 20 minutes.

Melt butter in a pan over medium flame. Drop batter evenly onto pan around 1/4 cup at a time, and swirl it to evenly coat. Flip it after 2 minutes of cooking and then cook for a minute more. Repeat with remaining batter. Serve the crepes warm with fresh fruits of choice and powdered sugar.

Bastille Day celebration

Bastille Day celebrations took place on July 14, 1789, for the first time. After a year, Bastille Day celebrations became an official holiday. Since then a military parade is held every year in Paris to commemorate the occasion. It is the oldest and largest regular military parade in Europe which is held on the Champs-Élysées in Paris in front of the President of the Republic along with other French officials and foreign guests.

A lot of people also celebrate the day by wishing their friends and loved ones. Here are some of the best messages to send to your loved ones on this Bastille Day.