Bastille Day Quotes To Send To Your Loved Ones And Celebrate This Historic Holiday

Bastille Day is one of the most important holidays in France. It marks the anniversary of the fall of Bastille on July 14, 1789. Bastille was initially built like a fortress which was later converted to a state prison where prisoners underwent brutal treatment. It marks the beginning of the famous French Revolution and the end of the old regime.

Bastille Day quotes to send to loved ones

Bonne Fete Nationale! We are the proud citizens of France. Let’s make our country know by our name, give it a new identity.

Le Quatorze Juillet! Joyeux 14 Juillet! We all love you France.

Our unity can bring down our biggest enemy. Let’s make our country proud of us. Bonne Fete Nationale!

A strong nation is the one whose citizens are united and have respect and passion for their country, just like France. Bonne Fete Nationale!

Freedom has not come our way easy. It has come after a lot of sacrifices. To protect its integrity and sovereignty, always be united. Bonne Fete Nationale!

Anyone can break thin wooden sticks but it is hard to break a bundle of the same. This is the strength of unity. Happy independence day to all of you.

Great actions bring great results. The french revolution is the result of the same. Let’s be united always. Bonne Fete Nationale!

Let’s hold the head high, like the birds, fly in the open sky. It’s a happy birthday from France. Bonne Fete Nationale!

The glory of the French revolution and bastille day is unforgettable. Let’s pay tribute to true leaders. Bonne Fete Nationale!

Had France not in the world, how the world would have known about romance and love. Love you France. Bonne Fete Nationale.

The rich cultural, social, architectural heritage of France make it one of the best countries in the world, and the people of the country as the best citizen in the world. Proud to be a French. Bonne Fete Nationale 14 Juillet.

The biggest gift our ancestors has given to us is the gift of freedom and courage to protect our every right in any situation. Bonne Fete Nationale. Love you France.

Bastille Day images

ALL PICS/SHUTTERSTOCK

Bastille Day history

As mentioned, Bastille was a fortress which was later converted to state prison. Here those prisoners were jailed who were sent at direct orders of the king with no appeal. However, by the late 18th century, it was sued less and less and was scheduled to be demolished. It also marked the brutality of the Bourbon dynasty.

During the unrest, on July 14, 1789, a mob came to Bastille and asked for ammunition and arms that were known to be stored there. However, those guarding the place refused and resisted against their plea. The angry mob attacked the forces stationed there, captured Bastille fortress and released seven prisoners from the place. The capture of Bastille officially marked the beginning of the French Revolution and paved the way for democracy.

July 14 became an official holiday since 1880 known as la fête nationale in France. A slogan has also been attached to the day which says, "Vive le 14 juillet!" (Long live July 14). Usually, the day is celebrated with an army parade, fireworks and fire station balls. However, this year the parade is being replaced by a small celebration held for the frontline workers of COVID-19.

