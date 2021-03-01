Zero Discrimination Day Quotes To Share With Your Family And Friends

Zero Discrimination Day is a celebration of a worldwide event that promotes diversity and aims to end discrimination. UN organisation promotes this day by conducting various activities to celebrate people's right to indicate that everyone counts irrespective of their age, gender, nationality, ethnicity, skin colour, or profession. The Zero Discrimination Day is represented by the symbol of the butterfly and is observed on March 1 every year. Check out the list of Zero Discrimination Day quotes.

Zero Discrimination Day quotes

We pledge ourselves to liberate all our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination ~ Nelson Mandela

Discrimination will impair democracy ~ Jaggi Vasudev

We've come a long way, but there is still a lot of discrimination ~ Aretha Franklin

If you believe that discrimination exists, it will ~ Anthony J. D'Angelo

Let's practice motivation and love, not discrimination and hate ~ Zendaya

Discrimination is a disease ~ Roger Staubach

We must develop a truly global roadmap to eradicate all forms of discrimination still suffered by women ~ Pedro Sanchez

Why are we only talking about gender discrimination? We need to focus on the other kinds of discriminations in practice ~ Radhika Apte

Zero Discrimination Day messages

There should be no discrimination against languages people speak, skin colour, or religion.

As much as the world needs trees to survive, humans as well are in need of love rather than discrimination. I hope you make the most out of Zero Discrimination Day.

We pledge ourselves to liberate all our people from the continuing bondage of poverty, deprivation, suffering, gender and other discrimination.

Liberty is the most individually treasured aspect one can have but the power of discrimination doesn’t believe in it. Let’s fight for what ours on this Zero Discrimination day.

If it helps one life at a time then it is our duty as humans to destroy the power of discrimination from this world. Wish you a delightful Zero Discrimination Day.

We are given one life and we cannot just ruin it by discriminating against the people around us. On this Zero Discrimination Day, I urge everyone to make a change.

Zero Discrimination Day wishes

Nobody is born to hate, they have been taught to hate all their life. So if they can learn to hate, then on this Zero Discrimination Day let’s teach them to love.

No change can come if those who are impacted the most by discrimination are not willing to stand up for themselves.

I believe that as human being we shall be respected regardless of our colour and many other issues. Wishing every like-minded people an inspiring Zero Discrimination Day.

I do believe that sometimes ignorance can be bliss but ignoring the needy just because they are different is a sin. May we all see the change on this Zero Discrimination Day 2021.

