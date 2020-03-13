Ryan Reynolds' Most Memorable Performances You Should Not Miss

When one thinks about actor Ryan Reynolds, the first thing that comes to mind is the romantic characters he has played. Be it rom-com movies like The Proposal or sci-fi and action movies like Deadpool, Reynolds has aced all his roles with ease. Listed below are some of Ryan Reynolds's top five performances that have stolen the hearts of his fans.

Ryan Reynolds' top five performances that will surely steal your heart

1) Richard Messner - Smokin' Aces

Ryan Reynolds's performance as Richard Messner from the movie Smokin' Aces has been one of his most remarkable roles. Smokin' Aces was released in the year 2006 but his role is remembered even today. His fans can see the pain portrayed by him via this role in this popular film. The actor won many awards and accolades for his role in this film.

2) Mike Connell - Adventureland

Released in 2009, this is another popular film starring Ryan Reynolds. In the film, he plays the role of Mike Connell. Though Ryan's role is not a positive one, his performance adds significance to the film. Reynolds's role in the film takes a negative turn soon. His performance in the film was widely praised.

3) Chris Brander - Just Friends

This is another highly popular role played by Ryan Reynolds. In the film, Just Friends, Reynolds comes off as smooth and subtle. The role demands him in a fat suit and for Reynolds's fans, this one is an absolute treat.

4) Mathew Weston - Safe House

This is another significant role in Reynolds' career. Reynolds's character as Mathew Weston has multiple shades to it. One can see both the funny and serious side of Ryan in this film.

5) William Mathew Hayes - Definitely Maybe

This one is for all those wanting to satiate the inner romantic within themselves. Ryan is seen playing the character of William Mathew Hayes. The film is full of humor, romance and is the old school kind of love many are searching for.

