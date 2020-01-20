Whipped Cream Recipe: 3 Simple Steps To Make Whipped Cream At Home

Whipped cream is an ingredient that is used in almost all kinds of desserts. It can be used with ice creams, waffles, pie, coffee, etc. Anybody who loves cooking or is a little diet-conscious would prefer everything homemade as it ensures better quality and taste and the satisfaction that it does not contain adulterated ingredients.

Homemade whipped cream is a game-changer for people who love using whipped cream in everything. It tastes better, richer, and fresher. Follow these easy and simple steps to make whipped cream at home. It will take only five minutes.

Ingredients

1 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Powdered sugar

Whipped cream recipe to prepare at home

Precooking instructions: Before you start the process of making whipped cream, make sure the whisk and bowl are ice cold. You can freeze them in the fridge for at least ten minutes.

Once that is done, pour heavy cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract in the chilled bowl.

Then, with the chilled whisk or an electric mixer, beat the ingredients together in high speed. Continue beating the ingredients until the cream becomes thick and billowy. It should appear in a stiff form.

That is it. The whipped cream is ready. In three simple steps and in about 5 minutes.

The shelf life of whipped cream:

Since this is a dairy product, it is recommended to make the whipped cream the same day one intends to use it. The shelf life of whipped cream is often 1 to 2 days. However, it varies from place to place and climate and environment.

Tips:

Using powdered sugar rather than granulated would help the whipped cream stay stable without over sweetening it. It is also easier to mix with other ingredients. Powdered sugar is easy to make by pulsing granulated sugar in a food processor if you have none at hand.

Photo courtesy: Toa Heftiba | Unsplash