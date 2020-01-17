Homemade Extra Cheese Pizza Recipe; Three Steps For A Delicious Treat

Homemade extra cheese pizza is one of the best dishes to make. Pizza is loved not only by kids but also by everyone in the house. Here is the guide to making this pizza at home.

Ingredients for homemade extra cheese pizza

For making the homemade extra cheese pizza recipe, you will require some instant yeast which proves to be an important ingredient in making pizza. Some warm water, all-purpose flour for the pizza crust. You will need some oil, mozzarella cheese, sliced cheese, cheese spread, pizza sauce. Then you can add your preferred choice of toppings.

Step 1

Begin with preparing the dough of the crust. To prepare this delicious Cheese Pizza recipe, preheat the oven on convection mode at 250-degree celsius. Meanwhile, take the all-purpose flour and add instant yeast to it. Mix everything properly and then go on to add some warm water and knead the dough. Once the dough is ready, keep it aside and let it fluff. Form your pizza base and then spread the pizza sauce evenly on it.

Step 2

Now, add a layer of cheese spread and apply properly. If you want to add veggies or toppings, mix all your ingredients and seasoning in a bowl and spread it on the pizza base. Add cheese slice pieces on it. Sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese at the top of your pizza and it is ready for baking.

Step 3

You can either bake this pizza in a microwave or you can use a non-stick pan for the same. Bake the pizza on the high rack at 250-degree celsius till the cheese melts and the pizza base begins to turn brown. Bake your pizza for around twenty minutes until the layer of mozzarella cheese also turns crisp. Your homemade extra cheese pizza is ready to serve!

Image Courtesy: Canva