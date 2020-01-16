Bohri Style Malpua Recipe To Make At Home In 3 Steps And Melt Your Taste Buds

Malpua is a delicious recipe soaked in sugar syrup and it’s worth indulging. Bohri style Malpua, a little similar to pancakes, is one of the most loved sweet dishes to devour during happy occasions. It is also prepared by people from various other communities, but what sets the Bohri style Malpua apart is its distinctive way of preparing it. Malpua is a pancake that is deep-fried in oil and relished with Rabdi. Here's a quick guide to making this scrumptious sweet dish at home in easy three steps.

Bohri style Malpua recipe ingredients

To make the Bohri style Malpua recipe from the famous Bohri cuisine at home, all you need is some all-purpose flour, semolina, baking powder, eggs, sugar, milk, ghee, saffron, crushed dry fruits and lots of oil. You can either make the Rabdi at home or maybe relish the Bohri style Malpua recipe with Malai or fresh cream. Check out the steps.

Step 1

Begin with preparing the sugar syrup by pouring some water in a pan over medium flame. Now go on to add some sugar in it and stir until fully dissolved. Then add two to three tablespoons of milk and stir properly in one single direction. Once the sugar syrup is thick, remove the pan from the flame and add some crushed dry fruits. Keep the mixture aside for sometime

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna promote 'eating clean', share 'What's in your Dabba' recipes

Step 2

Now to make the Bohri style Malpua recipe, mix your all-purpose flour, semolina, baking powder, cardamom powder and milk. Wisk it properly and then go on to add two beaten eggs in the mixture. Make sure the eggs are properly beaten and the mixture becomes smooth, ensuring it has a pourable consistency and is not too thick. Add some sugar to it and your Bohri cuisine delicacy's batter is ready. Keep it aside for a few minutes so that the beaten eggs mix well with the flour.

Also Read | Vegan Diet: Top Protein Rich Vegan Dishes To Include In Your Diet List, See Recipes

Step 3

For the last step to making this Bohri cuisine dish, take a deep-frying pan and pour lots of oil. When the oil is heating up, pour the mixture like how we make dosa at home and keep the flame low and cook the Malpua until it is light brown on both sides. Remove the cooked Malpua and dip it directly into the boiling oil vessel. Once crispy and brown, your Malpua is ready to serve. Either serve it with your milk syrup prepared or with fresh cream or malai. Garnish the Malpua with dry fruits and your Bohri cuisine specialty is ready.

Also Read | Vegan Breakfast Recipes You Can Try At Home To Kick-start The New-Year On A Healthy Note

Also Read | Vegan Ice Cream: Here Are Some Delicious Ice-cream Recipes To Prepare At Home

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)