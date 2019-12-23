The Debate
3 Hot Chocolate Recipes You Can Try This Lazy Christmas Morning

Food

Chocolate is a true delight for everyone who loves it. Here are recipes for enjoying hot chocolate in three ways - classic, marshmallow & cinnamon

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
hot chocolate

The chilly cold weather is setting in and hot chocolate can serve as the perfect morning drink. With Christmas here, it can be a festive alternative to the routine cups of tea and coffee. With the following recipes, hot chocolate can be made with a 3-way twist:

Also  Read: The Best Places In Mumbai That Offer The Best Chocolate Desserts

Classic hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need

  • ½ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)
  • ¾ cup sugar (brown or white)
  • Pinch of salt
  • ½ cup boiling water
  • 3 1/2 cups milk
  • ¾ tablespoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup cream

Method to prepare -

Mix cocoa, sugar and salt in a pan. Add water and bring this mixture to a boil. Stir continuously. Add milk and heat the liquid. Turn off the heat, add vanilla extract and mix again. Divide into mugs or glasses. Add cream and serve.

Also Read: Lava Cake | Try Out This Easy And Quick Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe

Marshmallow hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need - 

  • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder
  • 1 cup milk
  • Sugar to taste
  • Marshmallows, as required
  • ½ tablespoon whipped cream

Method to prepare -

Heat milk in a pan. Add cocoa powder and keep stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add sugar and mix well till the sugar dissolves and mixes well. Get it off the heat and serve in a glass. Top the drink with marshmallows and whipped cream.

Cinnamon hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need - 

  • ½ cup non-sweet cocoa powder
  • 1 tablespoon of salt
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 4 cups of milk
  • 2 cinnamon sticks

Method to prepare - 

Mix the cocoa powder, salt, sugar and 2 cups milk in a bowl over medium-low heat until no lumps remain and bring to a rapid simmer. Add the milk to it, gently mix well and then take it off the heat. Pour the hot chocolate, top with cinnamon sticks, a touch of cocoa powder and enjoy!

Also Read: Chocolate Recipe: Quick And Easy Recipe For Melt-in-mouth Homemade Chocolate

Also Read: Chocolate Mousse | Recipe For The Delicious Sweet-dish | Easy Steps To Bake Perfectly

Published:
