3 Hot Chocolate Recipes You Can Try This Lazy Christmas Morning

The chilly cold weather is setting in and hot chocolate can serve as the perfect morning drink. With Christmas here, it can be a festive alternative to the routine cups of tea and coffee. With the following recipes, hot chocolate can be made with a 3-way twist:

Classic hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need

½ cup cocoa powder (unsweetened)

¾ cup sugar (brown or white)

Pinch of salt

½ cup boiling water

3 1/2 cups milk

¾ tablespoon vanilla extract

½ cup cream

Method to prepare -

Mix cocoa, sugar and salt in a pan. Add water and bring this mixture to a boil. Stir continuously. Add milk and heat the liquid. Turn off the heat, add vanilla extract and mix again. Divide into mugs or glasses. Add cream and serve.

Marshmallow hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need -

1 tablespoon cocoa powder

1 cup milk

Sugar to taste

Marshmallows, as required

½ tablespoon whipped cream

Method to prepare -

Heat milk in a pan. Add cocoa powder and keep stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Add sugar and mix well till the sugar dissolves and mixes well. Get it off the heat and serve in a glass. Top the drink with marshmallows and whipped cream.

Cinnamon hot chocolate recipe

Ingredients you will need -

½ cup non-sweet cocoa powder

1 tablespoon of salt

2 tablespoons sugar

4 cups of milk

2 cinnamon sticks

Method to prepare -

Mix the cocoa powder, salt, sugar and 2 cups milk in a bowl over medium-low heat until no lumps remain and bring to a rapid simmer. Add the milk to it, gently mix well and then take it off the heat. Pour the hot chocolate, top with cinnamon sticks, a touch of cocoa powder and enjoy!

