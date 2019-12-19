The Best Places In Mumbai That Offer The Best Chocolate Desserts

Chocolate is the most appealing sweet product that is loved by most of the world population. It helps in calming the mind and it is consumed in many forms and beverages. Many chocolate lovers keep binging on it through the year to enjoy the best possible chocolate dishes. Mumbai has some of the finest Chocolate places where a person can visit to enjoy the best chocolates and chocolate desserts. Here, we have compiled a list of must-visit chocolate places in Mumbai for people having a sweet tooth-

Chocolateria San Churro

Chocolatria San Churro offers some of the city's best delightful chocolate dishes such as pancakes, cheesecakes, and more. The place is known for its seven-layered chocolate cake, heart-melting sundaes and chocolate fondues. Locals visit this place every time to experience the pleasure of enjoying the dripping chocolates. It is located in Bandra and Andheri.

Theobroma

Theobroma means 'God of Food' in Greek which is true as this place offers a distinct variety of chocolate dishes. One can find this pleasing chocolate place in several areas in Mumbai like Powai, Andheri, Bandra, Goregaon, Colaba, and Pedder Road. It is best known for its chocolate brownies, which is everyone's favourite. On Mondays, they have a buy one get one policy.

Le 15 Patisserie

Le 15 Patisserie is known for its unforgettable desserts made by their chef trained at the Le Cordon Bleu. The most popular chocolate dishes offered by this place are chocolate caramel tart and the Nutella fudge that has become a reason for many visitors to keep coming back here. The popularity of this place keeps growing and now they have their branches in many places in Mumbai like Jogeshwari, Khar, Lower Parel, and Bandra.

