3 Quintessentially Mumbai Street Food Dishes To Try When You Are In The Maximum City

Mumbai is considered to be the city of dreams and many people from all across the globe visit to experience the city. The capital of Maharashtra has a mixed crowd of both haves and have nots. Although there is a great division, the only thing that brings all of them together is the food offered in the city. Mumbai is rich in street food as it has a mixed crowd of several ethnic, lingual and other sects of Indian society. Here is a list of some of the most heart-warming and famous street foods of Mumbai-

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is amongst the best street food items in Mumbai. It is rich in nutrition as well as has a blast of the mixture of several ingredients. It is a popular dish on the Northern side of India where it is called Chhole Tikki. However, Ragda Pattice is loved maximum in states such as Maharashtra and Gujarat. Along with this incredible dish, two mashed potatoes (Pattice) are served topped with peas and potatoes. It is made more delicious by adding green chutney, tamarind chutney, chopped onions, coriander leaves, and Sev.

Masala Vada Pav

Masala Vada Pav is amazing in its own unique way. It is an Indian version of a burger. Mumbai is famous for its Vada Pav and while visiting the city of dreams, one must never forget to enjoy a Vada Pav. The dish consists of a deep-fried potato mashed and mixed with many ingredients and served with a bun. However, Masala Vada Pav is served after the bun is pan-fried on a deep-fry pan, along with butter and masala that is prepared into a rich, red paste of onions and capsicum. One can try this mouth-watering dish at every nook and corner in the city.

Dahi Puri

Dahi Puri is a must-try dish in Mumbai. One can find it in any corner of the city. It is prepared and served in several variations. But, the one in CSMT station is wondrous. The dish consists of mung beans, onions, chilli powder, coriander, Dahi, and crunchy Sev served as a filling inside a small crunchy puri.

