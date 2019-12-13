4 Best Eateries In Mumbai Where You Can Take Perfect Pictures

Apart from looking for the best eateries, this generation is all about social media fanatics who have their own Instagram goals. It is a great platform to post beautiful snaps and even start your own blog channel. The beautiful photogenic locations help you to get a maximum number of likes, thereby increasing your fan following numbers. If you stay in Mumbai and want to get Instagram-worthy pictures, then look no more forth. Here are some of the best eateries in Mumbai.

Ultimate aesthetic eateries in Mumbai

Grandmama's Cafe, Juhu

This is one of the best eateries in Mumbai that offers a pretty design. The place is painted in pastel colours and has big Dutch windows. You can ample angles to click pictures at this place. Also, don't forget to relish on the mouth-watering American desserts from their menu while you enjoy snapping pictures.

Jamjar Diner, Versova

Along with being one of the best eateries, this place is ranks top in aesthetic eateries in Mumbai. The place is famous for people who love snapping pictures. The quirky and colourful decor of this place makes it the perfect photogenic location in Mumbai. You can enjoy clicking pictures across the diner that is titled with furniture. They serve American, Mexicana and Italian cuisine that you may definitely want to try.

Tamasha, Lower Parel

This is one of the out-of-the-box aesthetic eateries in Mumbai where you can get to see some unique decorations. The place has hundreds of yellow coloured lights hanging from the top of the wall. It will make for the best eateries to snap pictures, especially during the evenings. Head to this place and taste the best continental food, snap pictures and gorge on their mouth-watering finger foods.

Hello Guppy, Bandra Kurla Complex

You have not truly lived in Mumbai if you have not visited this place, which is one of the best eateries in Mumbai. Apart from serving the delicious Japanese food, the place also offers Insta-worthy decors. The pop-art with vibrant colours makes this place beautiful. With Pokemon and Pikachu hanging in the air, you should definitely visit this place.

